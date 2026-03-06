Atlanta woman helped prison-run scheme ring steal $79K from victim, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An Atlanta woman has been arrested in connection with a phone scheme that cost a victim $79,000, after deputies traced Bitcoin transactions linked to the fraud.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said D’Zyre Youngblood, 28, of Atlanta, is accused of playing a role in a scheme ring that impersonated law enforcement officers and threatened victims with jail unless they paid thousands of dollars.

Authorities said the scheme involved callers posing as members of law enforcement, including someone claiming to be ‘Captain Dietrich.’

The VCSO said the callers told victims they would face arrest if they did not immediately send money.

Detectives with the Financial Crimes Unit say they traced the cryptocurrency transfer and ultimately identified Youngblood.

Youngblood was arrested and charged with grand theft and an organized scheme to defraud.

Deputies said the scheme operation is run by inmates inside the Georgia prison system, who work with people on the outside to collect and move the stolen money.

Officials are reminding citizens that law enforcement agencies will not call and demand payment over the phone, especially through cryptocurrency.

Authorities say the best thing to do if you receive a similar call is to hang up immediately.

