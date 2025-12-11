Atlanta truck driver shot while traveling along I-95

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating an interstate shooting that left an Atlanta man injured.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday on Interstate 95 southbound in Richmond, Va., around 7:33 p.m.

Virginia State Police said a 35-year-old Atlanta man was driving a Peterbilt tractor-trailer when a shot was fired through the passenger side door.

The shooting took place just south of the Bells Road exit, and the victim was shot in the leg and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and is actively investigating the incident.

The victim’s identity was not released.

Anyone with possible information or who may have witnessed a similar vehicle around that time frame is encouraged to contact investigating troopers at 804750-8758 or via email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

