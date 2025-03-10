Athens 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Athens, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 72 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 40 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 5 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 49 °F, low of 44 °F (94% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (20 mm of rain)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 70 °F, low of 40 °F (43% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 72 °F, low of 46 °F (43% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 63 °F, low of 51 °F (81% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 70 °F, low of 53 °F (89% humidity)
- Overcast with a 89% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Light breeze (5 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 7:40 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 67 °F, low of 57 °F (91% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 72 °F, low of 56 °F (34% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (15 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:42 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM