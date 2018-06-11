0 4 young friends killed in Florida car crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Candles were lit Sunday night in memory of four young people from Jacksonville.

They were united by friendship, but taken away from their friends and family after a crash in Florida.

The four victims, ranging in age from 18 to 21, died after their 2006 Chevy Impala collided head-on with a Ford Explorer around 5:45 p.m. in Gilchrist County on Saturday, according to a report

Isabella Garcia, 19, Cameron Bell, 18, Hayden Raulerson, 21, and Alysia Littlejohn, 20, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Blake Delapaz, 20, was also in the Impala. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Dozens of people came to remember four people they loved at a vigil in Neptune Beach Sunday night.

While Amanda Duguay said she knew everyone in the crash. She was closest to Isabella Garcia.

"Me and Bella were like inseparable since third grade … we just graduated high school. We even held hands during graduation,” Duguay said.

Joshua Briones, also very close to Garcia, said he first met her in kindergarten.

"I just wish we could have a couple last words ... I wish it wouldn't happen so quickly,” Briones said.

Briones said this feels like a dream he just needs to wake up from.

Many gathered on the beach shared that same feeling, as tears fell on the shoulders of others, and friends and family tried to comfort one another during this difficult time.

It’s a very tear-filled, emotional moment for everyone gathered on the beach right now. Candles have been lit for the 4 people who died in the crash. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/aNmH7RadFz — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 11, 2018

It's not clear who was driving. Police say none of the victims were wearing seat belts.

Those who came out on Sunday evening brought candles and flowers to represent everlasting life and love for their friends that they say they will always carry around in their hearts.

“I know that each and every one of them is going to guide and protect us and watch out for us ... like we all loved them and they loved us … and we all know that,” Briones said.

Duguay said Sunday night’s vigil served as a reminder to hug all of her friends and family a little tighter.

The 28-year-old driver of the Explorer, Aimee Williams of Trenton, Florida, was seriously hurt in the crash.

Troopers are awaiting toxicology reports for everyone involved in the crash.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.