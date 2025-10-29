The 30 most popular homes for sale in Macon

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Macon metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1154 Bartlett St, Macon, GA 31204

- Views: 334

- List price: $24,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,537

- Price per square foot: $16.20

#2. 1264 Patterson St, Macon, GA 31204

- Views: 332

- List price: $74,999

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#3. 3145 Pasadena Dr, Macon, GA 31211

- Views: 328

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,004

- Price per square foot: $49.90

#4. 4154 Houston Ave, Macon, GA 31206

- Views: 285

- List price: $134,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,727

- Price per square foot: $78.11

#5. 619 College St, Macon, GA 31201

- Views: 266

- List price: $1,820,000

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 9 | Square feet: 13,728

- Price per square foot: $132.58

#6. 156 Rose Down Ave, Gray, GA 31032

- Views: 249

- List price: $230,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,408

- Price per square foot: $95.51

#7. 1290 Pio Nono Cir, Macon, GA 31206

- Views: 243

- List price: $30,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,232

- Price per square foot: $24.35

#8. 621 Unionville Rd, Barnesville, GA 30204

- Views: 243

- List price: $199,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,620

- Price per square foot: $122.84

#9. 539 Creekside Dr, Gray, GA 31032

- Views: 241

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $145.79

#10. 826 W Grenada Ter, Macon, GA 31206

- Views: 238

- List price: $56,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,075

- Price per square foot: $52.09

#11. 690 Wimbish Rd, Macon, GA 31210

- Views: 229

- List price: $260,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,773

- Price per square foot: $146.64

#12. 3491 Bond St, W Macon, GA 31204

- Views: 228

- List price: $14,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 828

- Price per square foot: $18.00

#13. 3682 W Napier Ave, Macon, GA 31204

- Views: 216

- List price: $8,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,438

- Price per square foot: $5.56

#14. 3480 Chestley Dr, Macon, GA 31217

- Views: 212

- List price: $70,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,706

- Price per square foot: $25.87

#15. 1369 King Arthur Dr, Macon, GA 31220

- Views: 202

- List price: $249,999

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,523

- Price per square foot: $99.09

#16. 554 Nelson St, Macon, GA 31206

- Views: 196

- List price: $25,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,344

- Price per square foot: $18.60

#17. 1062 Alma Dr, Macon, GA 31216

- Views: 196

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,619

- Price per square foot: $154.35

#18. 2988 Crestline Dr, Macon, GA 31204

- Views: 194

- List price: $257,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,819

- Price per square foot: $91.17

#19. 200 Stone Edge Rd, Macon, GA 31210

- Views: 191

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,501

- Price per square foot: $99.94

#20. 1812 5th Ave, W Macon, GA 31201

- Views: 190

- List price: $60,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,005

- Price per square foot: $29.93

#21. 1204 Norris St, Macon, GA 31217

- Views: 189

- List price: $75,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,075

- Price per square foot: $69.77

#22. 1511 Berkner Ave, Macon, GA 31204

- Views: 183

- List price: $12,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,700

- Price per square foot: $7.59

#23. 5060 Pinefield Dr, Macon, GA 31206

- Views: 182

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,224

- Price per square foot: $122.47

#24. 711 Applewood St, Macon, GA 31217

- Views: 176

- List price: $55,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,951

- Price per square foot: $28.19

#25. 2130 New Clinton Rd, Macon, GA 31217

- Views: 176

- List price: $100,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,278

- Price per square foot: $43.90

#26. 731 Lokchapee Dr, Macon, GA 31210

- Views: 175

- List price: $259,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,950

- Price per square foot: $87.80

#27. 602 Commanche Dr, Macon, GA 31210

- Views: 174

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,433

- Price per square foot: $82.16

#28. 2370 Recreation Rd, Macon, GA 31217

- Views: 174

- List price: $58,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,450

- Price per square foot: $23.67

#29. 1515 Burton Ave, Macon, GA 31204

- Views: 172

- List price: $55,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,568

- Price per square foot: $35.08

#30. 5104 Pine Ridge Dr, Macon, GA 31210

- Views: 171

- List price: $289,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,764

- Price per square foot: $104.56

