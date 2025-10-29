The 30 most popular homes for sale in Hinesville

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Hinesville metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 104 Veranda Trl, Midway, GA 31320

- Views: 185

- List price: $385,500

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,110

- Price per square foot: $123.95

- See 104 Veranda Trl, Midway, GA 31320 on Redfin.com

#2. 5930 Rye Patch Road Rd, NE Ludowici, GA 31320

- Views: 142

- List price: $195,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,728

- Price per square foot: $112.85

- See 5930 Rye Patch Road Rd, NE Ludowici, GA 31320 on Redfin.com

#3. 1300 Retreat Rd, Riceboro, GA 31323

- Views: 142

- List price: $52,500,000

- Beds: 17 | Baths: 21 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 1300 Retreat Rd, Riceboro, GA 31323 on Redfin.com

#4. 215 Scott Spencer St, NE Ludowici, GA 31316

- Views: 133

- List price: $277,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,246

- Price per square foot: $222.31

- See 215 Scott Spencer St, NE Ludowici, GA 31316 on Redfin.com

#5. 1914 Salisbury Way, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Views: 125

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,162

- Price per square foot: $150.32

- See 1914 Salisbury Way, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#6. 1162 Cumberland Dr, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Views: 115

- List price: $290,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,255

- Price per square foot: $128.60

- See 1162 Cumberland Dr, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#7. 408 Flowers Dr, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Views: 101

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,216

- Price per square foot: $119.58

- See 408 Flowers Dr, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#8. 186 Wayfair Ln, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Views: 97

- List price: $249,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,439

- Price per square foot: $173.04

- See 186 Wayfair Ln, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#9. 196 Grandview Dr, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Views: 93

- List price: $249,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,672

- Price per square foot: $148.92

- See 196 Grandview Dr, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#10. 903 Canyon Ct, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Views: 91

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,511

- Price per square foot: $158.77

- See 903 Canyon Ct, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#11. 1014 Kings Rd, Midway, GA 31320

- Views: 90

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,416

- Price per square foot: $300.14

- See 1014 Kings Rd, Midway, GA 31320 on Redfin.com

#12. 390 Big Oak Rd, Riceboro, GA 31323

- Views: 86

- List price: $490,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,079

- Price per square foot: $235.69

- See 390 Big Oak Rd, Riceboro, GA 31323 on Redfin.com

#13. 619 Mccumber Dr, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Views: 84

- List price: $254,991

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,700

- Price per square foot: $149.99

- See 619 Mccumber Dr, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#14. 967 Lake Dr, Midway, GA 31320

- Views: 79

- List price: $339,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $211.88

- See 967 Lake Dr, Midway, GA 31320 on Redfin.com

#15. 149 Marina Dr, Midway, GA 31320

- Views: 76

- List price: $399,999

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,616

- Price per square foot: $247.52

- See 149 Marina Dr, Midway, GA 31320 on Redfin.com

#16. 63 Madison Avenue Ave, NE Ludowici, GA 31316

- Views: 75

- List price: $235,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,458

- Price per square foot: $161.18

- See 63 Madison Avenue Ave, NE Ludowici, GA 31316 on Redfin.com

#17. 89 Salette St, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Views: 75

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,659

- Price per square foot: $150.69

- See 89 Salette St, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#18. 120 Arbor Circle Cir, NE Ludowici, GA 31316

- Views: 74

- List price: $365,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,124

- Price per square foot: $116.84

- See 120 Arbor Circle Cir, NE Ludowici, GA 31316 on Redfin.com

#19. 715 E 1st St, Midway, GA 31320

- Views: 72

- List price: $770,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,182

- Price per square foot: $184.12

- See 715 E 1st St, Midway, GA 31320 on Redfin.com

#20. 1370 Lake Dr, Midway, GA 31320

- Views: 69

- List price: $235,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,404

- Price per square foot: $167.38

- See 1370 Lake Dr, Midway, GA 31320 on Redfin.com

#21. 810 Hod Ln, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Views: 69

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,500

- Price per square foot: $166.60

- See 810 Hod Ln, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#22. 876 Old Darien Rd, Riceboro, GA 31323

- Views: 69

- List price: $724,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,695

- Price per square foot: $268.98

- See 876 Old Darien Rd, Riceboro, GA 31323 on Redfin.com

#23. 93 Veranda Trl, Midway, GA 31320

- Views: 68

- List price: $359,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,025

- Price per square foot: $118.98

- See 93 Veranda Trl, Midway, GA 31320 on Redfin.com

#24. 940 Fox Haven Ct, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Views: 67

- List price: $296,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,574

- Price per square foot: $115.35

- See 940 Fox Haven Ct, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#25. 2716 Java Ct, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Views: 66

- List price: $235,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,533

- Price per square foot: $153.29

- See 2716 Java Ct, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#26. 226 Bell Road Rd, NE Ludowici, GA 31316

- Views: 66

- List price: $264,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,630

- Price per square foot: $161.96

- See 226 Bell Road Rd, NE Ludowici, GA 31316 on Redfin.com

#27. 1021 Bacon Rd, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Views: 66

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $125.00

- See 1021 Bacon Rd, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#28. 221 Outpost Trl, Midway, GA 31320

- Views: 65

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,307

- Price per square foot: $140.88

- See 221 Outpost Trl, Midway, GA 31320 on Redfin.com

#29. 412 Timberlane Cir, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Views: 65

- List price: $335,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,114

- Price per square foot: $107.58

- See 412 Timberlane Cir, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.