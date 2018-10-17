Warning: Could virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa put you at risk?

ATLANTA - Virtual assistants, like Apple’s Siri and the Google Home, use machine learning to make our lives easier, but new research suggests that convenience could have a cost.
Researchers at the University of California at Berkley discovered virtual assistants may respond to more than a human voice. Malicious attacks can be hidden in music, white noise, even speech, and trick your smart device.
“I was surprised that it was possible,” explained Nicholas Carlini, who helped discover the targeted attacks on speech to text while he was a Ph.D student at UC Berkley. “You wouldn’t expect that you can play a piece of music and have some device be absolutely convinced that what you were doing was playing some person talking.”
Carlini said small changes to sounds, like manipulating the pitch and loudness, can change how the machines translate sounds, but not how humans hear them. Carlini said he was surprised at the speed he was able to trick the translation software.
We're looking into how it works and what companies are doing to protect your privacy, Thursday at 5 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
