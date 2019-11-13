Punches, broken bones and more: 1 in 4 nurses are attacked on the job, study says

ATLANTA - When you go to the hospital, you're probably not thinking that it is one of the most dangerous places to work. A recent study found one in four nurses has been assaulted on the job.
Channel 2 Action News requested surveillance video that shows a patient using a pipe from his hospital bed to attack nurses. The attack took place at St. John's Hospital in Minnesota in 2014. Police handcuffed the man and he later died.
MORE 2 INVESTIGATES:
Violent outbursts are taking place inside metro Atlanta hospitals, too. Channel 2 Action News reported on the arrest of 57-year-old Sheila Jahn.
Police arrested her on half a dozen charges for allegedly assaulting nurses, staff and officers at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta in August 2018.
Local nurses told us it happens too often.
TONIGHT AT 11: Hear from the victims of the violent attacks and what's being done to prevent them from happening.
