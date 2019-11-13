  • Punches, broken bones and more: 1 in 4 nurses are attacked on the job, study says

    By: Nicole Carr

    ATLANTA - When you go to the hospital, you're probably not thinking that it is one of the most dangerous places to work. A recent study found one in four nurses has been assaulted on the job.

    Channel 2 Action News requested surveillance video that shows a patient using a pipe from his hospital bed to attack nurses. The attack took place at St. John's Hospital in Minnesota in 2014. Police handcuffed the man and he later died.

    Violent outbursts are taking place inside metro Atlanta hospitals, too. Channel 2 Action News reported on the arrest of 57-year-old Sheila Jahn.

    Police arrested her on half a dozen charges for allegedly assaulting nurses, staff and officers at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta in August 2018.

    Local nurses told us it happens too often.

