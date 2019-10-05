Metro man at center of Supreme Court case alleging he was fired for being gay

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local man who says he was fired from his job because he is gay will take his case to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Gerald Bostock ran Clayton County's Court Appointed Special Advocates program for 10 years.
But he said everything changed once he joined a gay recreational softball league.
Clayton County fired Bostock in 2013 after claiming an audit found he misspent money that is supposed to be used to recruit and train CASA volunteers.
He filed a lawsuit claiming the audit was a pretext and he was fired because he is gay. Clayton County maintains the definition of sex in the civil rights statute does not cover sexual orientation.
After much back and forth in the legal system, Bostock's case is now one of three before the Supreme Court that will decide whether gay, lesbian and transgender workers are protected under federal anti-discrimination laws.
