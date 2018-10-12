ATLANTA - A political firestorm has erupted around the revelation that 53,000 Georgia voter registration applications are currently on hold with the state.
Channel 2 Action News has reported on The Associated Press' investigation, which found that most of those registration applications belong to minority voters.
Republican gubernatorial candidate and Secretary of State Brian Kemp has rejected his opponent’s claims of voter suppression, citing state law that’s led to the voters being on the “pending list,” meaning they can resolve the issue at the polls on Election Day.
Democrat Stacey Abrams has called for Kemp to recuse himself from the SOS office during the race.
Because county board of elections administer the ballots, Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr walked through the “pending list” voting process with Cobb County’s Director of Elections, Janine Eveler.
Eveler talks about the likely scenario of pending voters who will have to cast provisional ballots, and what’s involved in the investigation process to determine whether to count their vote - on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
