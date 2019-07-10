Breaking the chains: Channel 2 gets rare, undercover access to sex trafficking crackdown

ATLANTA - Georgia agencies are cracking down on underage sex trafficking across the state – and Channel 2 Action News got exclusive access to their operations.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne hit the streets with local detectives as they caught suspects preying on the young and rescued sex trafficking victims, one just 14 years old.
DeKalb PD Vice Detective C.D. King, who was a part of the operation that rescued the girl, said stopping those who exploit the underaged is a focus of his life's work.
“To see that 14-year-old, what happened in your heart?” Winne asked King.
“It hurt me. It hit me really deep,” he said.
