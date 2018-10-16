0 Your guide to trick-or-treating, Halloween fun for kids in Atlanta

Halloween for kids can be a cakewalk or a walk on the wild side.

Whether your little one is prepping to dress up like “Moana” or “Black Panther” this Halloween, there will be a variety of fun Halloween events for kids and indoor spots for trick-or-treating.

The Georgia Aquarium has a whole month of Halloween events, culminating with free trick-or-treating Oct. 30-31.

The Graveyard Smash, A Monstrous Spook-tacular dance party will be held from noon to 2:00 p.m. every weekend in October and on the 31st.

Atlanta has lots of options for safe Halloween fun this year. Here are a few of them:

Legoland Discovery Center Brick or Treat

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through October 28. Legoland Discovery Center, Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30326. 404-848-9252. atlanta.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/whats-inside/events/brick-or-treat/

This all-ages event includes a scavenger hunt, build-your-own Frankenstein class, visiting with Lego characters at noon and 3 p.m. and complimentary treats. There will be costume contests on Oct. 27-28 only at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets begin at $12.50 and can be purchased online or at the door.

Trick or Treat at Children's Museum of Atlanta

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Children's Museum of Atlanta. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30075. 404-659-5437. childrensmuseumatlanta.org/event/trick-or-treat-at-the-museum/

For one night only, the museum will transform into a spooky funhouse with crafts, performances and trick-or-treating for ages 9 and younger. The cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Reservations are required. No tickets sold at the door.

Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta

Boo at the Zoo

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20-21 and 27-28. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave., SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30315. 404-624-9453. www.zooatlanta.org/home/article_content/boo

Halloween activities include treats throughout the zoo, Zoo Boo Town characters, Monster Mash Disco, crafts and more. There will be a costume parade at 1:30 p.m. Boo at the Zoo is free with regular zoo admission. Boo Train tickets are extra.

Georgia A-Scary-Um Trick or Treat

4-8 p.m., Oct. 31. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker StNW, Atlanta, Ga. 30313. 404-581-4000. www.georgiaaquarium.org/experience/explore/events/halloween/

The aquarium's safe, friendly environment is a place for the whole family to have fun in costume and trick or treat alongside an endless assortment of aquatic animals. There will be trick or treat stations in each gallery, Halloween-themed crafts and photo areas. Kids 12 and younger in costume get free admission with a paying adult (up to two kids free per paying adult).

Fernbank Museum of Natural History Dinosaur Trick-or-Treat

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28, Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30307. 404-929-6300. www.fernbankmuseum.org/visit/halloween-happenings/

Halloween-themed activities include treats for kids in costume, games, music and more. There are other Halloween events for adults and kids so check out the link above. Halloween activities are included with museum admission: $20 for adults, $19 for seniors, $18 for children ages 3 to 12, free for children 2 and younger. Free for museum members.

Midtown Annual Halloween Bash

6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31. Penn Avenue and Myrtle Street, from Fourth to Eighth streets. www.midtownatlanta.org/mnahalloweenbash/

Every year the Midtown Neighborhood Association organizes a small Halloween party for Midtown residents followed by two hours of trick-or-treating open to anyone. The official route covers both sides of Penn Avenue and Myrtle Street from just south of Fourth Street up to Eighth Street. The Association urges you to register in advance which is free and there’s a suggested donation of $20 per family/couple for the party. Follow the link for directions to the party.

Fayette County

Fall Festival

6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. The Avenue Peachtree City, 239 City Circle Suite 1050, Peachtree City, Ga. 30269. 770-486-6587. www.avenuepeachtreecity.com/event/fall-festival/2145513231/

Children go store to store for candy. Also included are magicians, characters, stilt walkers, balloon animals and a movie after dark.

Pumpkin Festival/Trick or Treat on Main

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 27. Fayetteville Square, 200 Courthouse Square, Fayetteville, Ga. 30214. 770-719-4173. fayetteville-ga.gov/event/trick-treat-main-street/

Jack-O-Lanterns around Fayetteville Square will light the way for trick-or-treating and a costume contest.

Halloween at Braelinn Village

3-5 p.m., Oct. 27. Braelinn Village Shopping Center, 564 Crosstown Road, Peachtree City, Ga. 30269. www.facebook.com/braelinnvillage/

Head south of Atlanta for music, games and more. There will be costume contests for different age groups starting with 3 and under at 3:30 all the way through adults at 4:45. The best adult costume will be treated with a $50 Kroger gift card.

Trunk or Treat

4:30-6 p.m., Oct. 30. Peachtree City Christian Church, 500 Kedron Drive, Peachtree City, Ga. 30269. 770-487-9711. http://ptc3.com

The free, all-ages event includes inflatables, games laser tag and trunk or treating. Gift cards will be awarded for best costume and best decorated trunk. For more information or to sign up your trunk, contact kids@ptc3.com

© 2018 Cox Media Group.