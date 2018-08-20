0 Your all-inclusive guide to splash pads near Atlanta

Although kids have gone back to school, there are still plenty of hot summer days ahead for the greater Atlanta area.

»RELATED: 21 fun and free things to do with kids this summer in Atlanta

Keeping cool can be a challenge, but one fun way to help your little ones avoid the heat is by taking them to a place where they can find cold water and good times. Georgia is home to a number of splash pads where children can run, play and cool down. Here is a list of splash pads you can visit over a weekend in your area.

Cherokee

Waleska Splash Pad at Cline Park – Waleska Splash Pad is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. each weekend until September 3. It is located at 704 Bartow St., Waleska. Reservations are allowed between 5 and 7 p.m. for $135.

»RELATED: Cobb splash pad in its second year is pulling big numbers

Cobb

The Splash Pad at Sewell Park Pool – For $3.50, you can bring your child to Sewell Park Pool and its attached splash pad. Adult admission is separate and costs $4.50. You can also buy a quarterly family pass for $212.00. From now through September 3, the pool area is open 1-5 p.m. on the weekends. The address is 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta.

The Swift-Cantrell Park splash pad is open on the weekends until 7 p.m. through Labor Day. ajc.com/For the AJC

Swift-Cantrell Park Splash Pad – Weekend hours at the Swift-Cantrell Park Splash Pad run 10 a.m.-7 p.m. through Labor Day. Admission costs $2 per person. The location is 3140 Old Highway 41, Kennesaw.

DeKalb

The Exchange Splash Pad at Browns Mill Family Aquatic Center – This splash pad is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays and 12-7 p.m. on Sundays through Labor Day weekend. Visit the DeKalb County website for a breakdown of pricing per family. The address is 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur.

Forsyth

The Spray Pad at Old Atlanta Park – From now through September 3, the Spray Pad at Old Atlanta Park is open 10a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays. Admission is $2 per person or you can buy an annual pass for $30. Private rentals are allowed on Sundays only for $200 through August 26. The address is 810 Nichols Road, Suwanee.

North Fulton

Splash 'n' Play Playground at Riverside Park – This splash pad costs $2 per child and allows adults to enter with a child for free. On the weekends, you can visit between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 12-6 p.m. on Sundays through September 30. The playground can be found at 575 Riverside Road, Roswell.

South Fulton

There are four different Spraygrounds in the city of Atlanta. They all share the same weekend operating hours, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through October. Each splash pad is free to visit. Here are the locations:

Gwinnett

The Splash Park at Sugar Hill – Weather permitting, the Splash Park at Sugar Hill is open from 10 a.m. to dusk each weekend for the rest of August and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from September through October. You might want to check the website for closings due to special events. The splash park is free to visit and is located beside The Bowl at Sugar Hill at 5039 Broad St., Sugar Hill.

The splash pad at Lillian Webb Park is open until 10 p.m. through November. ajc.com/For the AJC

Lillian Webb Park Splash Pad – Located at 5 College St., Norcross, this splash park is free to visit and is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each weekend through November.

Hall

Laurel Park Splash Pad – For $2, children under 12 can play in the Laurel Park Splash Pad from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekend through Labor Day. This area can also be rented for private events for $62 per hour. The splash pad is located at 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville.

Henry

The Splash Pad at Bobby McBrayer Park – On the weekends, the splash pad at Bobby McBrayer Park is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. City of Hampton residents have access to free season passes, but non-residents can buy a day pass for $5. The splash pad is open at 10 Central Ave., Hampton, through Labor Day.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.