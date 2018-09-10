Atlanta’s skyline is one to behold.
Last week’s Best of Atlanta poll discovered where you love to admire the view of our fair city.
Coming in first place, be sure to visit both the Grant Park and Midtown locations of Six Feet Under for breathtaking views of Atlanta while enjoying a cold brew and delicious seafood.
Are you a fan of The “Walking Dead”? Then our second place winner will look pretty familiar. The skyline from Jackson Street Bridge is one of the most photographed (and famous) spots in town.
In third and towering nearly 20 stories above Centennial Park, the SkyView Atlanta ferris wheel features forty-two climate-controlled gondolas providing guests with breathtaking panoramic views of downtown Atlanta and the surrounding metropolitan area.
You could dedicate an entire Instagram account to various look-out points of our city. Snap a few pics from some of our official nominees: Lake Clara Meer, The Sun Dial, Polaris, Atlanta Botanical Garden, The Gulch Parking Deck, Grady Statue on Marietta Street, Ventanas, Historic Oakland Cemetery, SCAD Atlanta and Biplane Rides Over Atlanta, Inc.
Here are nine of Atlanta’s most photographed from spots.
