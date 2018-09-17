As the temperature starts to drop, many Atlantans will begin loading up on their favorite carbs. Pasta happens to be at the top of the list for most of us.
Last week's Best of Atlanta poll discovered where you spin your fork for the perfect saucy bite.
Coming in first place is Osteria Mattone with an overwhelming vote. Experience Rome in Roswell the next time you're in the area for a soul-soothing Italian-inspired pasta experience.
BoccaLupo is an intimate space located in the heart of Inman Park that offers exquisite handmade pastas and other Italian delicacies. This second place winner is one of Atlanta's best treasures.
Sotto Sotto has been an Atlanta dining destination for over fifteen years. Dishes at your third favorite pasta spot are firmly rooted in centuries of Italian tradition.
Can't get enough pasta? Satisfy your craving at any of our official nominees:
Mezza Luna (Cobb), BiBa's Italian Restaurant (Gwinnett), Noni's (Intown), A Mano (Intown), Bellina Alimentari (Intown), Cibo e Beve (North Fulton) and Double Zero (DeKalb).
