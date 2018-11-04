Winner: Best Mexican food in Atlanta | Best of Atlanta

Atlantans have strong opinions when it came time to vote for the best Mexican food in Atlanta. There are tons of great options, from delightful eats on Buford Highway to great tacos and enchiladas in Buford Village, Atlanta has a wonderful selection of Mexican food.
However, there can only be one winner. You voted, and chose...
Nuevo Laredo Cantina swept the poll for the second year in a row with 27 percent of the vote. This Westside spot has been among Atlanta's favorites since 1992.
Superica has been praised by the AJC in the past as one of the best places for queso in Atlanta. As our writer put in 2016, "Order the queso and you'll know why [Superica is always packed]."
Taqueria Los Hermanos in Gwinnett is the product of six brothers, a family atmosphere and excellent food. The AJC has happily visited the establishment for years. For those interested in more tacos, we've rounded up some of the best new ones to try.
Also in the poll were El Rey Del Taco in DeKalb, Poblanos Mexican in Cobb, Trompo Mexican Taqueria in North Fulton, Red Pepper Taqueria in DeKalb, Carniceria El Progresso in Intown Atlanta, La Carreta Hispanic Grocery and Taqueria in Cobb, Rio Balsas Taqueria in North Fulton and Pueblo Maya in Gwinnett.
The AJC has also collected a list of where to get great margaritas and an article about one of the best taco spots in the country, which is here in Atlanta. You can also see the hidden gems in Roswell or Mexican eats in Grant Park.
