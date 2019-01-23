Why have so many blood pressure medications been recalled lately?

Since July, the Food and Drug Administration has announced voluntary recalls of blood pressure and heart medications from Major Pharmaceuticals, Solco Healthcare, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries and Mylan Pharmaceuticals. Just this week, Prinston Pharmaceuticals recalled one lot of irbesartan and seven lots of irbesartan HCTZ, the company announced in a news release.
MORE ON BLOOD PRESSURE MEDICATION RECALLS
» 8 lots of blood pressure medications recalled over cancer-causing substance
» Yet another blood pressure medication recalled over cancer risk
» FDA expands recall of heart, blood pressure medication due to cancer risk
» More blood pressure medication recalled due to possible cancer risk
» Blood pressure medication recalls: Everything you should know, Atlanta doctors, experts say
» Two more blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
In addition to irbesartan, the drugs valsartan and losartan were found to contain trace amounts of cancer causing impurities. These impurities were traced to factories in China and India that make valsartan ingredients and ship them to generic drug companies throughout the world.
The FDA inspects foreign factories that make drugs for U.S. companies. It was during these inspections the FDA discovered unacceptable levels of N-Nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA. Further testing revealed the presence of N-Nitrosodiethylamine, or NDEA, in batches of valsartan.
The majority of the recalled drugs were produced in the Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical factory in Linhai, China, USA Today reported, and the FDA issued an import alert, preventing its drugs from being shipped to the United States.
"We still don’t understand the complete root cause of this problem," Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, told USA Today. "I would think these recalls would start dropping off now."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}