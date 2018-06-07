0 Why Dave Bautista is the big screen's world champion right now

When Dave Bautista heard he would share the screen with Jodie Foster in Hotel Artemis, the former WWE star kind of flipped out.

Being cast alongside the two-time Oscar winner in the futuristic drama (in theaters Friday) was a reflection of the respect that Bautista is earning onscreen.

"It's just the kind of validation I was looking for," he says. "I've been trying to prove myself as an actor."

That point has already been proven. Bautista, 49, a six-time WWE world champion, is now rocking the screen. Here's how:

We prayed for him to fight off Ryan Gosling in 'Blade Runner 2049'

Bautista's bioengineered Sapper Morton faced off against Ryan Gosling's Officer K in the jaw-dropping opening sequence of October's Blade Runner 2049.

Somehow, Bautista made you root for his doomed replicant right from the moment he calmly, with resignation, folded his glasses to begin their battle.

More: Jodie Foster slams Dave Bautista: 'Liam Neeson is much bigger than you'

Also: Why John Cena and The Rock make a case for extra movie muscle

Sure, the fight looked painfully bruising for Gosling, with Bautista subtly using his past fight training: "I’ve made a career out of not hurting people with professional wrestling."

But it was next-level stuff the way he carried his Sapper Morton with unspoken but profound sadness, giving the scene a haunting resonance and marking a career turning point.

"Even for a small part, that has really opened doors for me," he says. "After that, people really started seeing me as a character actor."

He owns Drax's sublime comedic timing in 'Guardians'

Bautista's Drax the Destroyer is the perfect complement to the misfit group comedy of the Guardians of the Galaxy crew. He's all shirtless power warrior blurting inconceivably ridiculous statements with utter conviction.

From 2014's Guardians to last year's Guardians 2 and now Avengers: Infinity War, Bautista has played the multi-hued straight man flawlessly. He never breaks or winks at the audience, but his Drax does give that boisterous off-kilter laugh at all the perfectly wrong moments.

Bautista, who will return for Guardians 3 (2020), just doesn't overthink the part. "Now it’s a part of me. I am Drax, and Drax is me," he says.

He gave James Bond a worthy 'Spectre' baddie

Bautista's Mr. Hinx was the consummate old-school villain and henchman, giving Daniel Craig's James Bond, and a train car, a solid thrashing in 2015's Spectre.

Best of all, Mr. Hinx's screen demise was left open-ended. He could have survived. We strongly endorse a Hinx return in the 25th Bond movie (2019), Craig's last time in the role.

"We had great nostalgic chemistry, like throwback Bond," says Bautista. "I am really praying they bring me back."

He holds his own with Jodie Foster

Bautista goes toe-to-toe with Foster, made up to portray a 70-year-old nurse proprietor in Hotel Artemis. His orderly Everest faithfully assists The Nurse in running a secret hospital for criminals.

"At first, I was nervous and intimidated," says Bautista, who acknowledges that Foster trolled him a bit in the beginning. "But I'm like that on every job, and I never let fear stop me."