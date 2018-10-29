0 Who is Young Greatness? Things to know about the slain rapper

Hip-hop fans were reeling Monday morning after news broke that New Orleans rapper Young Greatness was killed near a Waffle House in his hometown.

The rapper, whose real name is Theodore Jones, was gunned down Monday morning around 1:35 a.m., according to New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL-TV. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are investigating evidence to identify a suspect and motive. Young Greatness was 34 years old.

Fans and celebrities have come out to share their condolences for the rapper, known for his 2015 hit “Moolah.”

Sad and in disbelief. 😔😔😔 We will truly miss your friendliness and talent. #StopTheViolence #YoungGreatness pic.twitter.com/EbCu5vYmd5 — Icon Studios ATL (@IconStudiosAtl) October 29, 2018

R.i.P young greatness — its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) October 29, 2018

RIP Young greatness. Hate seeing artist get cut out early, especially I. They own hometown. It's sad. — DOPE!💊 (@DopeDJ) October 29, 2018

My son thought he knew this hook so good! Used to have everybody live. R.I.P #YoungGreatness pic.twitter.com/06xtE1YmIs — King (@Moby3D) October 29, 2018

I used to run Moolah into the ground! RIP #younggreatness pic.twitter.com/Yk7qXbqVJ8 — Phat Fatty 💋 (@Same_Old_Chelle) October 29, 2018

Young Greatness gained the attention of hip-hop fans with his catchy single “Moolah” in 2015. The song, considered a street classic, spent seven weeks on the Billboard 100, according to music website Hot New Hip Hop. The song was produced by Atlanta-based producer Jazze Pha.

In the latest trend of artists remixing the tracks of fellow musicians, Young Greatness’ hot track was redone by rap heavyweights Lil Wayne and Yo Gotti.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Jones moved to Houston after Hurricane Katrina hit his hometown in 2005. As a teenager, he was influenced by Jay-Z and fellow New Orleans rapper Juvenile.

Jones collaborated with Meek Mill on the single “Rollie on My Wrist” and his idol Juvenile on “Buku.” His last studio album was 2017’s “Bloody Summer.”

According to his website, the rapper intended on releasing a new album on his own label, Mile High Music Group, this year.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact NOPD Homicide Detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

