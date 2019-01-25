The cost of housing across the state is on the rise, and affordable options continue to move farther away from bustling city centers. But if you’re in the market for a new home, some locales certainly fare better than others.
According to the latest estimates from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, “the premier source for detailed population and housing information about our nation,” the Georgia median multiple is 3.1, a year-over-year decrease of 0.7 percent.
A median multiple, according to HomeArea.com, “answers the question, ‘how many years would it take for the median income to pay off the median home price?’ A median multiple under three is considered affordable. People in these areas have a relatively easier time paying off a home.
For their new report, analysts at the housing website looked at all Georgia cities with a population of at least 60,000 (and with enough census data) to determine the places with the lowest median multiple — or the most affordable homes.
According to the report, the No. 1 city for most inexpensive homes is Warner Robins, which boasts a meager median multiple of 1.9, median home value of $111,300 and median household income of $45,000. The poverty rate in the middle Georgia city is 20 percent. The state’s overall rate sits at 14.9 percent.
Augusta-Richmond County (2.7) and Albany (2.9) also had affordable median multiples, but both metros have poverty rates higher than Warner Robins’.
In Augusta-Richmond County, the median home value is $101,200; median household income is $38,000; and 25 percent of its population is considered impoverished.
Albany’s poverty rate is 34 percent. And, according to HomeArea, com, the southwest Georgia city has a median home value of $98,200 and median household income of $29,000.
Census data shows Sandy Springs, Atlanta and Roswell are among the state’s most expensive metros for homebuyers, but with a 3.7 median multiple, Johns Creek experienced the largest year-over-year increase. It jumped 16.7 percent from its previous 3.2 median multiple.
Here’s a breakdown of median multiples, median home values, median household incomes and poverty rates among Georgia’s most affordable and most expensive large metros:
1. Warner Robins
Population: 69.695
Median multiple: 1.9
Median home value: $111,300
Median household income: $45,000
Poverty rate: 20 percent
2. Augusta-Richmond County
Population: 196,395
Median multiple: 2.7
Median home value: $101,200
Median household income: $38,000
Poverty rate: 25 percent
3. Albany
Population: 77,196
Median multiple: 2.9
Median home value: $98,200
Median household income: $29,000
Poverty rate: 34 percent
4. Macon-Bibb County
Population: 152,663
Median multiple: 3.1
Median home value: $117,300
Median household income: $38,247
Poverty rate: 26.7 percent
5. Columbus
Population: 194,949
Median multiple: 3.3
Median home value: $133,300
Median household income: $41,000
Poverty rate: 20 percent
6. Savannah
Population: 139,620
Median multiple: 3.5
Median home value: $145,900
Median household income: $36,000
Poverty rate: 26 percent
7. Johns Creek
Population: 79,352
Median multiple: 3.7
Median home value: $324,800
Median household income: $109,000
Poverty rate: 5 percent
8. Alpharetta
Population: 59,553
Median multiple: 3.8
Median home value: $311,100
Median household income: $86,000
Poverty rate: 4 percent
9. Athens-Clarke County
Population: 117,749
Median multiple: 4.2
Median home value: $156,700
Median household income: $33,000
Poverty rate: 37 percent
10. Roswell
Population: 90,959
Median multiple: 4.4
Median home value: $290,100
Median household income: $80,000
Poverty rate: 9 percent
11. Atlanta
Population: 432,589
Median multiple: 5.2
Median home value: $210,000
Median household income: $47,000
Poverty rate: 25 percent
12. Sandy Springs
Population: 96,584
Median multiple: 6.7
Median home value: $424,700
Median household income: $63,000
Poverty rate: 12 percent
