  • Where to find Georgia's most affordable homes

    By: Fiza Pirani

    Updated:

    The cost of housing across the state is on the rise, and affordable options continue to move farther away from bustling city centers. But if you’re in the market for a new home, some locales certainly fare better than others.

    » RELATED: Atlanta home listings up as market shifts away from sellers

    According to the latest estimates from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, “the premier source for detailed population and housing information about our nation,” the Georgia median multiple is 3.1, a year-over-year decrease of 0.7 percent.

    A median multiple, according to HomeArea.com, “answers the question, ‘how many years would it take for the median income to pay off the median home price?’ A median multiple under three is considered affordable. People in these areas have a relatively easier time paying off a home.

    » RELATED: Should you rent or buy in Atlanta? Metro among top in US to own a home

    For their new report, analysts at the housing website looked at all Georgia cities with a population of at least 60,000 (and with enough census data) to determine the places with the lowest median multiple — or the most affordable homes.

    According to the report, the No. 1 city for most inexpensive homes is Warner Robins, which boasts a meager median multiple of 1.9, median home value of $111,300 and median household income of $45,000. The poverty rate in the middle Georgia city is 20 percent. The state’s overall rate sits at 14.9 percent.

    » RELATED: Two Cobb spots among the healthiest housing markets in Georgia, study finds

    Augusta-Richmond County (2.7) and Albany (2.9) also had affordable median multiples, but both metros have poverty rates higher than Warner Robins’.

    In Augusta-Richmond County, the median home value is $101,200; median household income is $38,000; and 25 percent of its population is considered impoverished.

    » RELATED: Here's what an ‘average’ house looks like in Georgia

    Albany’s poverty rate is 34 percent. And, according to HomeArea, com, the southwest Georgia city has a median home value of $98,200 and median household income of $29,000.

    Census data shows Sandy Springs, Atlanta and Roswell are among the state’s most expensive metros for homebuyers, but with a 3.7 median multiple, Johns Creek experienced the largest year-over-year increase. It jumped 16.7 percent from its previous 3.2 median multiple.

    » RELATED: This is the salary you must earn to buy an ‘average’ house in Atlanta

    Here’s a breakdown of median multiples, median home values, median household incomes and poverty rates among Georgia’s most affordable and most expensive large metros:

    1. Warner Robins 

    Population: 69.695
    Median multiple: 1.9
    Median home value: $111,300

    Median household income: $45,000

    Poverty rate: 20 percent

    2. Augusta-Richmond County

    Population: 196,395

    Median multiple: 2.7
    Median home value: $101,200

    Median household income: $38,000

    Poverty rate: 25 percent

    » RELATED: Do you rent in one of Georgia’s 20 most expensive ZIP codes?

    3. Albany

    Population: 77,196

    Median multiple: 2.9
    Median home value: $98,200

    Median household income: $29,000

    Poverty rate: 34 percent

    4. Macon-Bibb County

    Population: 152,663

    Median multiple: 3.1
    Median home value: $117,300

    Median household income: $38,247

    Poverty rate: 26.7 percent

    » RELATED: Should you rent or buy? 5 questions millennials should ask before deciding

    5. Columbus

    Population: 194,949

    Median multiple: 3.3
    Median home value: $133,300

    Median household income: $41,000

    Poverty rate: 20 percent

    6. Savannah

    Population: 139,620

    Median multiple: 3.5
    Median home value: $145,900

    Median household income: $36,000

    Poverty rate: 26 percent

    7. Johns Creek

    Population: 79,352

    Median multiple: 3.7
    Median home value: $324,800

    Median household income: $109,000

    Poverty rate: 5 percent

    » RELATED: MAP: Atlanta’s most affordable neighborhoods by home value

    8. Alpharetta

    Population: 59,553

    Median multiple: 3.8
    Median home value: $311,100

    Median household income: $86,000

    Poverty rate: 4 percent

    9. Athens-Clarke County

    Population: 117,749

    Median multiple: 4.2
    Median home value: $156,700

    Median household income: $33,000

    Poverty rate: 37 percent

    10. Roswell

    Population: 90,959

    Median multiple: 4.4
    Median home value: $290,100

    Median household income: $80,000

    Poverty rate: 9 percent

    » RELATED: US average mortgage rates steady; 30-year stays at 4.45 pct.

    11. Atlanta

    Population: 432,589

    Median multiple: 5.2
    Median home value: $210,000

    Median household income: $47,000

    Poverty rate: 25 percent

    12. Sandy Springs

    Population: 96,584

    Median multiple: 6.7
    Median home value: $424,700

    Median household income: $63,000

    Poverty rate: 12 percent

    Explore more at homearea.com.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories