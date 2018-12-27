The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the public about a cold-like virus that can be particularly dangerous for young children if left untreated.
Respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that may look like the flu or cold but is actually the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than one year of age and in older adults over age 65.
The virus is most prevalent during fall, winter and spring and produces symptoms like fever, reduced appetite, runny nose, cough and wheezing.
It’s spread through coughing and sneezing, but can also be transmitted by touching surfaces with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
“Almost everyone gets RSV by the time they are 2 years old,” according to the agency. “Healthy people usually experience mild, cold-like symptoms and recover on their own within a week or two.”
But those at higher risk of infection — people with asthma, people with congestive heart failure, infants, older adults and adults with chronic medical conditions — can develop serious complications through RSV.
The CDC recommends reaching out to a doctor if you or your child is having difficulty breathing, not drinking enough fluids or experiencing worsening symptoms.
It’s possible that those at heightened risk may be given a preventative medicine called palivizumab, administered through a series of monthly shots. But the medicine is reserved for premature infants and children with heart and lung conditions.
A general vaccine for preventing RSV does not exist, but CDC researchers are working to develop a solution.
How to protect yourself from RSV, according to the CDC:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Avoid close contact (kissing, sharing cups) with people with cold-like symptoms.
- Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
- Keep surfaces clean and disinfected.
- If you’re sick, stay home.
More about the virus at cdc.gov.
