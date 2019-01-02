0 Want to lose weight? This is the best diet of 2019, new ranking says

If you’re hoping to lose weight this year, there’s one diet that yields the best results, according to a new ranking.

»RELATED: The top new, tried-and-true ways to trim down in 2019

U.S. News and World Report recently released its list of the top-rated diets after evaluating 41 different food regimens.

“To be top-rated, a diet had to be safe, relatively easy to follow, nutritious and effective for weight loss,” the authors wrote. “It also had to be stellar at preventing diabetes and heart disease.”

After analyzing the results, they found the Mediterranean diet was the best, overall. It focuses on fruits and vegetables, olive oil and fish. The publication’s experts called it “eminently sensible,” giving it an overall score of 4.2 out of 5.

It was also the No. 1 best diet for diabetes and heart health.

Last year, the Mediterranean diet tied with the DASH diet for the best regimen, overall. This year, the DASH eating plan, which is designed to fight high blood pressure, was No. 2.

“It's widely considered to be a balanced dietary approach for anyone wanting to lose weight or simply improve overall health,” the team wrote of the second place diet.

As for the best overall diet for weight loss, Weight Watchers was No. 1. It has an emphasis on fruits, vegetables and occasional indulgences. Experts also said it’s “smart,” “effective” and easy to follow. It tied with the MIND diet at No. 4 for best diets, overall.



Looking to drop the pounds really fast? The HMR program came out on top, although it was No. 30 on the best diets list, overall. It’s an at-home, in-clinic option, in which meals and snacks are delivered for a specific period of time.

If you want to know how other plans fared, take a look at the top 10 best diets below.

1. Mediterranean diet

2. DASH diet

3. The Flexitarian diet

4. MIND diet

4. Weight Watchers diet

6. Mayo Clinic diet

6. Volumetrics diet

8. TLC diet

9. Nordic diet

9.Ornish diet

»RELATED: A Mediterranean diet could help reduce your risk of developing dementia

© 2019 Cox Media Group.