Universal Studios opens new 'Fast & Furious' ride

Orlando, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort’s new attraction, Fast & Furious – Supercharged, is now open at Universal Studios Florida. Now, guests and their families can join the Fast family on an authentic and immersive experience that places them right in the middle of the action.
With a worldwide box-office of more than $5 billion, the Fast & Furious film franchise is one of the highest-grossing of all time and has become a global phenomenon that captivates audiences from around the world with action-packed storylines, unique characters and high-speed cars. Now – Universal Orlando guests can step into the blockbuster franchise and straight into the heart of the Fast & Furious films right alongside the Fast & Furious crew – including Dom, Letty, Hobbs, Tej, Roman and Mia – all played by the series’ superstars.
During the experience, guests will:
- join up with the Fast crew as they feel what it’s like to step into their favorite Fast & Furious film;
- immerse themselves in an authentic recreation of the Fast & Furious crew’s warehouse headquarters – filled with actual props, iconic scenes, authentic details and supercharged vehicles from the films;
- ride with the family and crew as the films’ soundtracks pump, vehicles flip, rockets fire – and the action builds;
- and check out more than a dozen of the supercharged cars from the films – including some of the ones driven by their favorite characters.
Universal Orlando will celebrate the opening of the attraction on May 2 with a special evening event featuring several superstars from the Fast & Furious series.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}