Top 10 things to do at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - The Great Smoky Mountains are home to Dollywood, a theme park offering thrilling rides, high-energy entertainment, good eats and all things Dolly Parton.
What are the top 10 things to do at the park?
Ride Lightning Rod
The action-packed roller coaster launches riders from 0 to 45 mph more than 20 stories up its lift hill to one of the ride’s first airtime moments. From there, the 1950s-era hot rod hits 73 mph, making it the fastest wood roller coaster in the world.
Soar on Wild Eagle
America's first wing coaster doesn't disappoint! Riders soar 21 stories above Dollywood as riders soar through the Smoky Mountains with nothing but air below.
Eat the cinnamon bread
Dollywood claims the Grist Mill is home of the world’s best cinnamon bread. We won't argue. Watch as bread and cookies are made right before your eyes! Eat one at Dollywood and take one to go.
Watch Birds of Prey show
The 30-minute show features bald eagles, owls, falcons, hawks and a handful of other birds of prey. Some get awfully close to guests! (Watch the video above.)
Chasing Rainbows Museum
It's named Dollywood for a reason. At the Chasing Rainbows Museum, guests will learn the Dolly Parton story. The exhibit includes Parton's clothes, awards, magazines and countless other pieces of memorabilia.
Wait times
Dollywood is open throughout the year. Plan your visit when school is in session and you'll be met with virtually no lines, even for the park's most popular rides.
Crafts people
It's one of the things Dollywood is known for, the multitude of crafts people working in the park. See blacksmiths, glass-blowing, candle-making and plenty of other skilled artisans apply their craft.
Shows
Dollywood has won the amusement park's Golden Ticket award nine years running for the best shows. There are plenty to choose from.
Dollywood Express
The oldest attraction remains one of its top draws, the Dollywood Express railroad. Ride a 110-ton coal-fired steam engine on a breathtaking 5-mile journey through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Festivals
When you visit Dollywood, you'll get to enjoy a festival. There's the Festival of Nations, BBQ and bluegrass, Harvest Festival, Smoky Mountain Christmas and more. Each include cultural music, food, and crafts that immerse the entire family in festive fun.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}