0 Top 10 things to do at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - The Great Smoky Mountains are home to Dollywood, a theme park offering thrilling rides, high-energy entertainment, good eats and all things Dolly Parton.

What are the top 10 things to do at the park?

Ride Lightning Rod

The action-packed roller coaster launches riders from 0 to 45 mph more than 20 stories up its lift hill to one of the ride’s first airtime moments. From there, the 1950s-era hot rod hits 73 mph, making it the fastest wood roller coaster in the world.

Soar on Wild Eagle

America's first wing coaster doesn't disappoint! Riders soar 21 stories above Dollywood as riders soar through the Smoky Mountains with nothing but air below.

Eat the cinnamon bread

Dollywood claims the Grist Mill is home of the world’s best cinnamon bread. We won't argue. Watch as bread and cookies are made right before your eyes! Eat one at Dollywood and take one to go.

Watch Birds of Prey show

The 30-minute show features bald eagles, owls, falcons, hawks and a handful of other birds of prey. Some get awfully close to guests! (Watch the video above.)

Chasing Rainbows Museum

It's named Dollywood for a reason. At the Chasing Rainbows Museum, guests will learn the Dolly Parton story. The exhibit includes Parton's clothes, awards, magazines and countless other pieces of memorabilia.

Wait times

Dollywood is open throughout the year. Plan your visit when school is in session and you'll be met with virtually no lines, even for the park's most popular rides.

Crafts people

It's one of the things Dollywood is known for, the multitude of crafts people working in the park. See blacksmiths, glass-blowing, candle-making and plenty of other skilled artisans apply their craft.

Dollywood Park, Pigeon Forge

Shows

Dollywood has won the amusement park's Golden Ticket award nine years running for the best shows. There are plenty to choose from.

Dollywood Express

The oldest attraction remains one of its top draws, the Dollywood Express railroad. Ride a 110-ton coal-fired steam engine on a breathtaking 5-mile journey through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Festivals

When you visit Dollywood, you'll get to enjoy a festival. There's the Festival of Nations, BBQ and bluegrass, Harvest Festival, Smoky Mountain Christmas and more. Each include cultural music, food, and crafts that immerse the entire family in festive fun.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.