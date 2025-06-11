Dollywood to host Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City (June 14 – Aug. 3) is the ultimate home for the family summer road trip this year. With a 40th anniversary celebration show, an anniversary season-themed drone show and the fun of summer in the Smokies, Dollywood is the place to be!

Dollywood, named the top U.S. theme park by the National Amusement Park Historical Association for the third year in a row, welcomes guests of all ages to experience an authentic Smoky Mountain summer, complete with dazzling entertainment offerings and mouth-watering culinary delights.

For the park’s 40th anniversary season, the Sweet Summer Nights Dance Party and Drone Show features new scenes to celebrate Dollywood’s rich history of creating memories for generations of families. As the sun sets, Wildwood Grove transforms with a DJ and energetic dancers inviting guests of all skill levels to participate in the fun. When the drones launch, the party takes to the sky, telling a unique Dollywood story through 3D animations, a symphony of light and an accompanying soundtrack. Not only will fireworks light up the sky as part of the show, for the first time ever at the park, several “pyro drones” are integrated into the performance as well.

“Gazillion Bubble Show- Evolution,” returns this summer to DP’s Celebrity Theater with a one-of-a-kind spectacular that kids (and parents) of all ages will love. The entire family will be mesmerized by bubbles of all shapes, sizes and colors. Due to its popularity last summer, “The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience” and their playful pooches perform to audiences all summer long. The show, located in Showstreet Palace Theater, highlights the many talents of rescue and shelter dogs from across the country with high-flying fun and antics that will leave every guest begging for more. The new guest-favorite, “Play On,” continues in the Pines Theater and honors 40 years of Dollywood’s award-winning entertainment.

To commemorate the summer fun, guests can capture memories made together at vibrant art installations throughout the park. Kite Sky, a returning favorite photo spot, is located on Showstreet and features bright kites overhead in suspended animation. Other overhead photo opportunities include Bright Sunshiny Day and the Sky of Many Colors.The ever-popular Bubble Foam Zone also returns to Country Fair.

The Imagination Playhouse, which opened in April, features three classic children’s stories – books included in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – on stage. This summer, the featured musicals include “Coat of Many Colors,” “The Little Engine that Could” and “Something Wild.” For the first time ever, character meet & greets and storytimes take place at the theater. The characters include Llama Llama—from the popular story “Llama Llama Red Pajama”—and Peter Rabbit.

Dollywood’s culinary team also has been busy crafting tasty summer treats for any palate. Guests can enjoy a flavorful chipotle chicken rice bowl, barbeque-glazed bratwurst, or watermelon cucumber salad. Iced beverages and treats help cool off crowds including the sparkling pomegranate lemonade, mango ice cream bars and cookies & cream ice cream bars. Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration Tasting Passes are available and include multiple festival offerings for one price. The tasting pass, which can be purchased online or at culinary locations throughout the park, is $39.99 plus tax or $36.99 for gold and diamond season passholders.

The summer fun continues at Dollywood resorts. Guests of both Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort can enjoy live entertainment, family activities and more. On select days, Camp DW will host pop-up pool parties with beach ball games and popsicles. Festival-inspired craft activities include magnet and postcard painting, stuffie making and more, also available on select days. At HeartSong Lodge & Resort, guests can cool off with a refreshing strawberry lemonade daily.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dolly Parton opens Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Panama City Beach

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group