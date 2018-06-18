0 Tommy Lee lashes out at sons, ex-wife Pamela Anderson in Father's Day Instagram post

There was no Father's Day truce between Tommy Lee and his sons — quite the opposite, actually.

In a coarsely worded Instagram post published Sunday night, the Mötley Crüe drummer praised his own dad and described his children as spoiled brats, whose entitled behavior was enabled by his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson.

"My father taught me to respect everyone and everything and to take care of those that I loved," he wrote. "He taught me to appreciate my possessions and to be grateful for the things I was given."

He went on to slam his eldest son Brandon, with whom he had a physical altercation in March. (Brandon later told USA TODAY that his father is an alcoholic and the fight was the result of an intervention gone awry.)

Lee, 55, continued, "When I had a child, my first child, I wanted to instill those same virtues into him. Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father because my kids don’t know the value of things. If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK. I never wanted this for my kids."

He then said that their mother Pamela Anderson bears some of the responsibility for the way Brandon, 22, and younger brother Dylan, 20, turned out.

"I know I’m not fully to blame because their mom has a lot to do with it, enabling bad behavior and buying them things when they weren’t good, but I guess I hoped at the end of the day they would end up kind."

He concluded, "I love them dearly, don’t get me wrong, but man, sometimes it’s really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals. Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood ... I love my boys but they can be (expletives) too ... and that’s the truth (Cue Honest Guy music)."