“Alex, play ‘Baby Shark.’” That’s all 2-year-old Zoé wanted from her Amazon device.
And she was quite the persistent little one after several failed attempts.
On Oct. 15, mom Cryssy Turner of Wisconsin posted footage of her daughter’s adorable reaction (and frustration) with Alexa when it played “Sure, Baby...Hold Back” by 2000s rock band Say Anything instead of the beloved children’s song, “Baby Shark.”
As of Friday, the video gained more than 12 million views and has all of Facebook gushing over the toddler.
Turner also shared the footage on YouTube.
The catchy jingle “Baby Shark” as many know it was actually created by the Korean-based kids YouTube channel Pinkfong in 2015. The children’s song grew popular in Asia and eventually became a global phenomenon.
As of November 2018, the dance version of the "Baby Shark" song, uploaded on June 17, 2016, has received more than 1.8 billion views worldwide. Listen below:
