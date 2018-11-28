There are several of breweries throughout Georgia. However, one is a standout, according to a recent ranking of the top breweries across the country.
Thrillist, a lifestyle publication, recently released its “Best Craft Brewery in Every State” list, which rounds up the finest brew pubs across the United States.
To determine the ranking, the publication’s experts explored more than 6,000 breweries in the country. The researchers considered size and quality among other factors.
For Georgia, Creature Comforts came out on top. The authors praised the spot for its wide selection of beers, stouts, saisons and ales. It also gave kudos to the brewery for its collaboration with rap group Run The Jewels for a special pilsner-style brew.
Creature Comforts, founded by four Georgian men, has been around since 2014. Not only is it popular for its variety, but it’s also known for its community outreach, such as the Get Comfortable program, which aims to provide resources for local nonprofits.
Thrillist also spotlighted other Georgia breweries, including Three Taverns, Variant, Scofflaw, Monday Night and SweetWater breweries. They all received top honors.
