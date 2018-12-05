There are tons of restaurants in the state with yummy brunch options, but the best one is right here in Atlanta, according to a new report.
Far & Wide, a lifestyle publication, recently canvassed the country to determine the “Best Brunch in Every U.S. State.” To do so, its editors explored hundreds of restaurants throughout the 50 states and Washington, D.C. using Yelp reviews.
All of the eateries on the list “have at least four stars on Yelp based on hundreds of reviews, and many have won numerous other awards as well,” the authors wrote.
When it came to The Peach State, the Atlanta Breakfast Club came out on top. The diner has a 4.5 rating on Yelp and nearly 2,000 ratings.
Far & Wide praised the spot for its retro-chic look and Southern food menu items.
“Standards like shrimp and grits are anything but standard, while new takes on classics (like a Southern Benedict with turkey gravy on biscuits) keep crowds coming back,” s Far & Wide editors wrote on the site.
The black-owned business, founded by O. Osiris Ballard and Anthony Sanders, is located near downtown Atlanta at 249 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW. And there are plans to open a second one in the Freedom Corner building at 340 Auburn Ave.
