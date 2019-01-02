0 The top new, tried-and-true ways to trim down in 2019

January. The time of year when the magic of the holidays wears off and you start to notice the effects of all of the desserts and eggnog you've been consuming since Thanksgiving.

If you're looking to drop a few pounds, you're in good company. Statista.com surveyed Americans to find the top New Year's resolutions for 2018. While most people expressed an interest in saving money, 45 percent of the participants said they wanted to lose weight or get in shape in the new year.

So what's the best way to slim down? That depends on your own personal preferences, but here's the skinny on some weight loss methods you can try in 2019:

Tried and true

Since the early days of weight loss, two methods have managed to withstand the test of time.

1.Exercise

If you're looking to sweat off a few pounds, there's a new fitness trend that might appeal to you. Rowing classes have been gaining popularity for the past few years. In the UK, there has even been a recent increase in the number of indoor rowing studios and that growth is expected to continue. If you don't have access to group classes, don't worry. Men's Journal released 5 rowing workouts you can do on any rowing machine (they probably work great for women, too!).

2.Calorie counting

WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, is a program meant to teach healthy eating habits through a points-based system. While the WW program focuses on more than just calories, the art of calorie counting is an age-old way to keep your snacking in check. If you're looking for a free, basic system, there are apps, such as MyFitnessPal, that can help you. Most offer extra features if you don't mind paying a fee.

Voted most popular

There's a good chance you probably know at least one person who tried one of these popular diets last year.

1. Keto diet – The ketogenic diet is designed to get your body to use fat as a form of energy. To do that, the plan encourages you to eat less carbs and more fat.

2. Intermittent fasting – There are different ways to do intermittent fasting, but the basic idea is to eat normally during certain periods and then eat less, or not at all, during others.

3. Paleo diet – If you've ever wondered what early humans ate during the Paleolithic era, diving into the Paleo diet is a great way to learn. The simple rule is to stick to foods that hunter-gatherers might have been able to find over 10,000 years ago. That means no refined sugar, no dairy, no legumes and no grains.

2019 breakout diets

Here's a sneak peek at the latest diet crazes you might hear about in 2019.

A major study published in the New England Journal of Medicine crediting a Mediterranean diet for heart health is being revised because of a flaw.

1. Mediterranean – If you're a huge fan of food from places like Italy and Greece, the Mediterranean diet might be right for you. Instead of using salt and butter, this plan swaps those ingredients with healthier options such as herbs, spices and healthy fats. It encourages people to cut back on red meat and eat more fruits, vegetables, fish and nuts. For wine fans, the Mediterranean diet also allows you to drink red wine (in moderation).

2. DASH diet – The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, or DASH diet was originally created to help prevent or treat high blood pressure. Ranked as U.S. News & World Report's top diet of 2018, this plan recommends consuming 2,000 calories per day with limited sweets. Similar to the Mediterranean diet, participants should cut down on fatty meets in favor of vegetables, fruits and nuts. The DASH diet also means swapping full dairy products for low-fat or fat-free options. The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute has more information about the DASH diet and its health benefits.

