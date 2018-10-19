With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking costumes.
To get you started, Google’s released its annual Frightgeist search data on the most popular costumes of the year, with Fortnite — the apocalyptic survival video game — leading the way.
Here are the 10 most popular costumes in the country, according to Google search data:
- Fortnite
- Spider-Man
- Unicorn
- Dinosaur
- Witch
- Harley Quinn
- Superhero
- Pirate
- Rabbit
- Princess
Fortnite is also the most-searched costume in many Georgia cities, including Atlanta, Macon and Savannah. In Columbus, folks are eyeing unicorn-themed costumes. The 1980s are making a comeback in Albany (or at least 1980s fashion is) and don’t be surprised if you stumble upon a few ninjas in Augusta.
If none of the top 10 speak to you, check out the Frightgeist Costume Wizard and adjust the dials for your preferred spookiness level, uniqueness level and style to find a costume that works for you.
As you prep your costumes this year and make plans to be out and about, be mindful of the multitude of Halloween restrictions across the country.
For example, you may want to avoid dressing up as “a minister of any religion, or nun, priest, rabbi or other member of the clergy” if you’re celebrating in Alabama. The misdemeanor could cost you $500.
Here are more weird Halloween restrictions to know.
