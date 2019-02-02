  • Super Bowl 53: #SuperBowlIn4Words sets Twitter ablaze 

    By: Najja Parker

    Updated:

    Super Bowl weekend is officially here, and people are sharing their thoughts about the annual event on Twitter.

    » RELATED: AJC Coverage: Atlanta Super Bowl 2019 News

    On Saturday, folks took to the social media platform to talk about the big game in just four words, which made the hashtag #SuperBowlIn4Words trend online.

    Several said they were excited to watch the athletes and called the Sunday’s match the “mother of all games.”

    Other people were fired up about the food they would eat. From chicken wings to nachos to beer, folks posted photos and videos of their favorite bites. 

    A few were looking forward to the commercials.

    » RELATED: Everything you need to know about Puppy Bowl 2019

    Dog lovers seemed to be more thrilled about the Puppy Bowl, which is taking place at 3 p.m. Sunday, ahead of Super Bowl 53.

    And some said they would not be watching the game at all. While many explained they’d be supporting ex-NFLer Colin Kaepernick, others said they’d rather binge Netflix shows and movies.

    » RELATED: Kaepernick mural sacked days before Super Bowl

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories