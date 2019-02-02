Super Bowl weekend is officially here, and people are sharing their thoughts about the annual event on Twitter.
» RELATED: AJC Coverage: Atlanta Super Bowl 2019 News
On Saturday, folks took to the social media platform to talk about the big game in just four words, which made the hashtag #SuperBowlIn4Words trend online.
Several said they were excited to watch the athletes and called the Sunday’s match the “mother of all games.”
Mother of all games— Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) February 2, 2019
#SuperBowlIn4Words pic.twitter.com/OxwbsXOy0D
Yelling At The Tv 📺 🏈 👀😩#SuperBowlIn4Words— kD (@QThePinkYoshi) February 2, 2019
pic.twitter.com/evFzIMWjUN
#SuperBowlIn4Words— Vic (@_vcrz5) February 2, 2019
Everyone's gonna be watching pic.twitter.com/XReMcCirpB
Other people were fired up about the food they would eat. From chicken wings to nachos to beer, folks posted photos and videos of their favorite bites.
#SuperBowlIn4Words— Vic (@_vcrz5) February 2, 2019
Beer wings football game pic.twitter.com/WTxIwA9lSy
Just here for the snacks #SuperBowlIn4Words pic.twitter.com/MPKr4jFyHp— Julia Hunter (@wineinmom) February 2, 2019
Cheesy buffalo chicken dip #SuperBowlIn4Words pic.twitter.com/J7adXOtmjg— John Faltin (@johnfaltin) February 2, 2019
A few were looking forward to the commercials.
I'm excited for ads 📺#SuperBowlIn4Words— Angela Marie (@littletalksslay) February 2, 2019
#SuperBowlIn4Words just watching for commercials— Jim (@jimmygIV) February 2, 2019
» RELATED: Everything you need to know about Puppy Bowl 2019
Dog lovers seemed to be more thrilled about the Puppy Bowl, which is taking place at 3 p.m. Sunday, ahead of Super Bowl 53.
Let's watch puppies instead #SuperBowlIn4Words pic.twitter.com/emqGgSa8mF— Louis (@louis_thuet) February 2, 2019
Where are the puppies? #SuperBowlIn4Words pic.twitter.com/N5rw1NqznP— Jenny Kalahar (@jennybookseller) February 2, 2019
#SuperBowlIn4Words— Liz. Laugh. Love. (@JustMyTweet) February 2, 2019
Puppy Bowl is better! pic.twitter.com/yuGpFIYeRQ
And some said they would not be watching the game at all. While many explained they’d be supporting ex-NFLer Colin Kaepernick, others said they’d rather binge Netflix shows and movies.
I am not watching. #SuperBowlIn4Words— Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) February 2, 2019
Boycott: I'm with Kaep. 🖕🏾#SuperBowlIn4Words pic.twitter.com/KuSE9Zu6KK— Educate to Liberate LLC (@NefertariNkenge) February 2, 2019
Still Kneeling with Kap #SuperBowlIn4Words #TakeTheKnee #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/tUdtwitZrc— Ziggy (@mrjafri) February 2, 2019
Got Any Netflix Recommendations? #SuperBowlIn4Words— Ed Lee (@Mr_Ed_B) February 2, 2019
» RELATED: Kaepernick mural sacked days before Super Bowl
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}