Stanley Tucci, Felicity Blunt are parents of a baby daughter: Emilia Giovanna

    Actor Stanley Tucci and his wife, literary agent Felicity Blunt, are celebrating their new arrival: a baby daughter.

    Emilia Giovanna Tucci was born April 19 and weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, Tucci's representative Jennifer Plante confirmed Tuesday. People first reported the news Tuesday.

    Tucci, 57, and Blunt, 37, who married in 2012, also have a son, Matteo, 3. Blunt's sister is actress Emily Blunt.

    The Emmy Award-winning Tucci ("Feud," "The Hunger Games" franchise) is now the father of five. He has three children from his marriage to the late Kate Tucci: twins Nicolo and Isabel, 18, and Camilla, 15. 

     

     

     

