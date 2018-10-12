Princess Eugenie of York married Jack Brooksbank on Friday.
The second royal wedding of the year — Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle were married at the same venue in May — was, like most royal weddings, televised. Thanks to coverage of the engagement and wedding, many people have discovered they were pronouncing the princess’ name wrong.
Congratulations to the newly married Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Zbj3dKtWbu— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 12, 2018
The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, is not “You-Janie” or “You-Jee-nie.” According to her mother, the Sun reports, her name is pronounced “YOO-junnee.”
“Whenever we used to meet foreign people who were struggling with it, my mum and I would help them by saying, ‘It’s like Use Your Knees’,” the Princess told UK newspaper the Telegraph in 2008.
Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena of York is named after Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg, Queen Victoria's granddaughter, and Princess Helena, Queen Victoria's daughter.
Now that she’s married, the Sun reports, she’ll likely be known as HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank.
