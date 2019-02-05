0 Process to get remaining ‘Infinity Mirrors' tickets leaves many frustrated, empty-handed

Tickets for the final days of the High Museum of Art’s “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” exhibit became available online at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The demand was so high, the website crashed.

When the site crashed Tuesday morning there were 29,000 customers waiting in the virtual queue.

That was almost triple the number of people waiting online last September, when tickets first went on sale, The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Bo Emerson reported.

The site recovered around 10:30, but regular price tickets were gone by 11:54 a.m., leaving only $175 VIP tickets.

Those who missed out were frustrated with the process and not afraid to let Twitter and the High know it.

» Infinity Mirrors: demand crashes web site

You guys really screwed this one up. I tried the site at 9:30 - crashed. 9:55 - crashed. 10:05 - crashed. Finally after all the attempts I got in line at 10:36. There are only 36K in front of me. #infinitymirrors #fail #highmuseum — Erin Sellers (@erndale) February 5, 2019

This is worst than a Yeezy shoe release #infinitymirrors — ESOHE (@Sosogorgeous) February 5, 2019

@HighMuseumofArt It's crazy disappointing that the website crashed and when it finally came back up, I'm 21,000th in line for #InfinityMirrors. I was glued to the screen and refreshing. Screams to me of bots reloading the site to get front of line. What are you doing about this? — Dylan St. John (@ItsDylanStJohn) February 5, 2019

a bit disappointed for being misled about "tickets go on sale at 10" for #infinitymirrors by @HighMuseumofArt. should have added to this "but the queue starts well before 10am"—most places disclose when the room opens when selling tix in this manner... — Stephen D. O'Connell (@steveoconnell1) February 5, 2019

Wow. What a colossal and embarrassing fail. @HighMuseumofArt you regained my membership once, and only once. What a miserable experience. #getittogether #atlanta #infinitekusama pic.twitter.com/OzRNeSllJP — kristina la cava (@kristikreates) February 5, 2019

Looks like the only way to see #infinitymirrors is to get a job at @HighMuseumofArt — IG: AntDoesArt (@antcave) February 5, 2019

Whomever is running the ticketing system at the @HighMuseumofArt needs to be fired. Less than 2000 people in line were able to get some of the 12000 tickets. Figure that one out. #InfinityMirrors #NotInfinityTickets #InfinityMirrorsWar pic.twitter.com/cq5Bz7hWlK — Alabaster Outrage (@CassieAtLarge) February 5, 2019

» Wildly popular Yayoi Kusama ‘Infinity Mirrors’ exhibit coming to Atlanta’s High Museum

» ‘Infinity Mirrors’ and more: Your guide to Atlanta's High Museum of Art

Those who were successful also shared their feelings of elation on Twitter.

After years and years of being a fan, I'm finally seeing the #InfinityMirrors exhibit today! — Elle Sees (@elleseesyou) February 5, 2019

WooooooHoooooo! I got ‘em!!!!!!! I wasn't sure I had a chance. They held a block of tickets in case of a weather event and JUST released them. Here I come High Museum! #Kusama #infinitymirrors #feelinglucky pic.twitter.com/ynfQfZxgk5 — tracykuzminsky (@tracykuzminsky) February 5, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.