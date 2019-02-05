  • Process to get remaining ‘Infinity Mirrors' tickets leaves many frustrated, empty-handed

    By: Nancy Clanton

    Updated:

    Tickets for the final days of the High Museum of Art’s “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” exhibit became available online at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The demand was so high, the website crashed.

    When the site crashed Tuesday morning there were 29,000 customers waiting in the virtual queue.

    That was almost triple the number of people waiting online last September, when tickets first went on sale, The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Bo Emerson reported.

    The site recovered around 10:30, but regular price tickets were gone  by 11:54 a.m., leaving only $175 VIP tickets.

    Those who missed out were frustrated with the process and not afraid to let Twitter and the High know it.

    » Infinity Mirrors: demand crashes web site

                     

    » Wildly popular Yayoi Kusama ‘Infinity Mirrors’ exhibit coming to Atlanta’s High Museum

    » ‘Infinity Mirrors’ and more: Your guide to Atlanta's High Museum of Art

    Those who were successful also shared their feelings of elation on Twitter. 

         

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories