Perdue Foods, based in Perry, is recalling more than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after consumers say they found wood in the product.
The 22 ounce packages of frozen “PERDUE SimplySmart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS GLUTEN FREE” with “Best By: Date 10/25/19” and UPC Bar Code “72745-80656” represented on the label were produced October 25, 2018.
The product subject to recall bears establishment number “P-33944” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a news release the problem was discovered when three people filed complaints about finding wood in their nuggets.
There was also a complaint filed with the Food Safety and Inspection Service. Although there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the nuggets, FSIS recommends throwing away any you have in your freezer.
This isn’t the first time Perdue has recalled some of its nuggets. In 2016, about 4,500 pounds of nuggets were recalled because plastic was found in the product.
