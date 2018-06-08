0 Kindergarten poster with school lockdown lyrics stokes high emotion, debate

A poster in a kindergarten classroom of lyrics to a song about lockdown drills is stoking the hearts of the public and stirring a debate about gun control in America.

Georgy Cohen of Somerville, Mass., shared the poster in a Tweet this week, saying: "This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be kindergartener's classroom."

But this is just the reality we live in today.

Of course there's a nursery rhyme for helping kids navigate school lockdowns.

When 17 students and teachers die in Parkland, Fla., at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and another 10 die in Santa Fe, Texas, at Santa Fe High School in one year, it only makes sense that schools start taking precautionary measures.

The parent clarified in a later tweet that she didn't mean the school should take the poster down. Instead, she said her issue was "political and cultural factors," and she urged her followers on social media to talk to their local representatives.

"The school is doing exactly what they need to be doing, and I am glad for it," she wrote.

Twitter users from around the world react

One person commented on how haunting it is that the song is to the tune of the ABC's and Twinkle Twinkle.

Another apologized for what kids in the U.S. experience:

One person said it made her feel sick:

Another empathized with the teachers:

One said schools should have more fencing and turnstiles:

Maybe it's just one more notch in the loss of our children's innocence that we're mourning. Nursery rhymes are supposed to help you fall asleep or learn your letters. Not prepare you to hide for your life.

Do your kids practice lockdown drills in case of a school shooting? How has it affected them? Tell the reporter about it: tseely@gannett.com.

