  • How to get free pancakes at IHOP for #NationalPancakeDay in Atlanta

    By: Fiza Pirani

    Updated:

    For its 14th annual free pancake giveaway on Tuesday, March 12, the International House of Pancakes is encouraging pancake-lovin’ customers to “flip it forward for kids.”

    Participating locations are offering up a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per customer between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday as a way to raise awareness for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and perhaps inspire folks to donate the price of their free meal (about $6) to one of three charities dedicated to treating child illnesses. The chain has a $4 million fundraising goal.

    Also on the menu on Tuesday: the “Oreo Oh My Goodness” stack or combo—the winning creation from 6-year-old CMN patient Brody Simoncini of the 2019 IHOP Kid Chef Team.

    The “funny, active six-year-old with a love of sports” was born with Giant Omphalocele, “a rare and life-threatening abdominal wall defect that caused some of his organs to be on the outside of his body,” according to CMN. Though he spent the first seven and a half months of his life at Boston Children’s Hospital, the elephant-loving, Oreo-obsessed first-grader is getting healthier by the year.

    If you purchase Brody’s special between now and April 14, $1 from the purchase will go directly to the charities. 

    Here’s a list of metro Atlanta IHOP locations. Be sure to call ahead and ensure the restaurant is participating in the free giveaway.

    • Alpharetta – 870 N. Main Street

    • Atlanta – 2741 Clairmont Road NE

    • Atlanta – 428 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE

    • Atlanta – 2510 Flat Shoals Road

    • Austell – 1870 E. West Connector

    • Buford – 4122 Highway 20

    • Chamblee – 5516 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

    • Cumming – 920 Market Place Blvd.

    • Duluth – 11720 Medlock Bridge Road

    • Duluth 2178 Pleasant Hill Road

    • Hapeville – 301 N. Central Ave.

    • Kennesaw – 1950 N. Cobb Parkway

    • Lawrenceville – 1143 Scenic Highway

    • Lawrenceville – 955 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road

    • Lilburn – 4205 Stone Mountain Highway

    • Lilburn – 4018 Lawrenceville Highway NW

    • Lithonia – 2910 Stonecrest Drive

    • Lithonia – 3020 Panola Road

    • Loganville – 4176 Logan Drive

    • Marietta – 2390 Dallas Highway SW

    • Marietta – 179 Cobb Parkway S

    • Marietta – 3130 Johnson Ferry Road

    • Morrow – 1474 Southlake Plaza Drive

    • Norcross – 6125 Peachtree Parkway

    • Norcross – 5000 Jimmy Carter Blvd.

    • Roswell – 10686 Alpharetta Highway

    • Riverdale – 722 Highway 138 SW

    • Sandy Springs – 6120 Roswell Road

    • Smyrna – 2530 Cobb Parkway SE

    • Smyrna – 5131 S. Cobb Drive SE

    • Stockbridge – 3675 Highway 138 SE

    • Stone Mountain – 5170 Memorial Drive

    • Suwanee – 3463B Lawrenceville Suwanee Road

    • Tucker – 4276 La Vista Road

