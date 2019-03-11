For its 14th annual free pancake giveaway on Tuesday, March 12, the International House of Pancakes is encouraging pancake-lovin’ customers to “flip it forward for kids.”
IHOP Free Pancake Day is March 12th!!! Put it in your pancakin' calendar. pic.twitter.com/zf77JLon8k— IHOP (@IHOP) March 7, 2019
Participating locations are offering up a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per customer between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday as a way to raise awareness for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and perhaps inspire folks to donate the price of their free meal (about $6) to one of three charities dedicated to treating child illnesses. The chain has a $4 million fundraising goal.
Also on the menu on Tuesday: the “Oreo Oh My Goodness” stack or combo—the winning creation from 6-year-old CMN patient Brody Simoncini of the 2019 IHOP Kid Chef Team.
The “funny, active six-year-old with a love of sports” was born with Giant Omphalocele, “a rare and life-threatening abdominal wall defect that caused some of his organs to be on the outside of his body,” according to CMN. Though he spent the first seven and a half months of his life at Boston Children’s Hospital, the elephant-loving, Oreo-obsessed first-grader is getting healthier by the year.
If you purchase Brody’s special between now and April 14, $1 from the purchase will go directly to the charities.
Here’s a list of metro Atlanta IHOP locations. Be sure to call ahead and ensure the restaurant is participating in the free giveaway.
• Alpharetta – 870 N. Main Street
• Atlanta – 2741 Clairmont Road NE
• Atlanta – 428 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE
• Atlanta – 2510 Flat Shoals Road
• Austell – 1870 E. West Connector
• Buford – 4122 Highway 20
• Chamblee – 5516 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.
• Cumming – 920 Market Place Blvd.
• Duluth – 11720 Medlock Bridge Road
• Duluth 2178 Pleasant Hill Road
• Hapeville – 301 N. Central Ave.
• Kennesaw – 1950 N. Cobb Parkway
• Lawrenceville – 1143 Scenic Highway
• Lawrenceville – 955 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road
• Lilburn – 4205 Stone Mountain Highway
• Lilburn – 4018 Lawrenceville Highway NW
• Lithonia – 2910 Stonecrest Drive
• Lithonia – 3020 Panola Road
• Loganville – 4176 Logan Drive
• Marietta – 2390 Dallas Highway SW
• Marietta – 179 Cobb Parkway S
• Marietta – 3130 Johnson Ferry Road
• Morrow – 1474 Southlake Plaza Drive
• Norcross – 6125 Peachtree Parkway
• Norcross – 5000 Jimmy Carter Blvd.
• Roswell – 10686 Alpharetta Highway
• Riverdale – 722 Highway 138 SW
• Sandy Springs – 6120 Roswell Road
• Smyrna – 2530 Cobb Parkway SE
• Smyrna – 5131 S. Cobb Drive SE
• Stockbridge – 3675 Highway 138 SE
• Stone Mountain – 5170 Memorial Drive
• Suwanee – 3463B Lawrenceville Suwanee Road
• Tucker – 4276 La Vista Road
