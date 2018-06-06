  • Hot trailer: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in 'A Star is Born'

    Our first look at A Star is Born is finally here.

    In the remake of the classic film, Lady Gaga plays Ally, a struggling artist about to give up on her dream of singing. Bradley Cooper (who also directs) plays Jackson Maine, a seasoned musician who discovers Ally and falls in love with her, pushing her into the spotlight.

    This marks Lady Gaga's first leading role in a film, and her supporting cast is stacked, from Dave Chappelle to Andrew Dice Clay.

    The trailer also offers a peek at the soundtrack for the film, which will offer original songs from Lady Gaga. 

    The film is hallowed Hollywood ground. Judy Garland originated the title role in 1954, and Barbra Streisand created her own Star in 1976.

    Lady Gaga's A Star is Born hits theaters October 5.

     

