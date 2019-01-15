0 ‘He's still abusing me financially': R. Kelly's ex-wife speaks out on Atlanta radio show

On Tuesday morning, R. Kelly’s ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, made an appearance on “The Bert Show” to talk about her relationship with the controversial singer.

» RELATED: R. Kelly’s record label reportedly will not release any of his new music

"There's light at the end of the tunnel. You CAN smile again." - @DreaKelly https://t.co/ZfBCdF6Tja pic.twitter.com/YWJexwwrQs — The Bert Show (@TheBertShow) January 15, 2019

The former dancer, who was married to the embattled artist, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, for nearly 10 years, said she is still being financially abused by him. She said he has not paid child support in months, because he’s retaliating against her for speaking publicly about her alleged physical and emotional abuse.

“He stopped paying child support in June,” she explained on the Atlanta-based syndicated radio show. “It’s another form of abuse. He’s still abusing me financially.”

She has three children with the songwriter — Joann, Jay and Robert Jr. Joann, a.k.a. Buku Abi, is 20; Jay is 18 and Robert Jr. is 16.

» RELATED: 4 things to know about R. Kelly’s children

Andrea Kelly said she and her kids have not been in contact with R. Kelly, and they do not know his phone number. She also revealed that her children call their father “Robert Sr.”

“They don’t call him dad,” she said.

Earlier this month, Andrea Kelly was featured in Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries, which examined the artist’s history of alleged sexual and emotional abuse of women.

She said she has yet to view the six-part special in its entirety, because “it’s too difficult to watch right now.”

However, she reiterated that she will continue to be an advocate for victims of abuse and said she will not be “silenced.”

“There’s still light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “You can smile.”

Listen to the full conversation below.

» R. Kelly’s daughter, Buku Abi, distances herself, family from singer

© 2019 Cox Media Group.