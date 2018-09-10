Average can sometimes be kind of wonderful. Just consider the price of an "average" house in every state and be grateful you live in Georgia.
According to a recent Trulia blog, the “average” house in every state looks quite different. Trulia researchers based their list off of the median list prices in each state and gathered top homes on Trulia’s online listing. Nationwide, the median list price is $289,000.
Wondering how some other states compare to the national average? According to the Trulia coverage, this is what average looks like in other states:
- In Florida, the median list price is $299,900 and the average looks like this refurbished, 2,000 square-foot split-level northwest of Tampa. It has three bedrooms and two baths.
- In Maine, the median list price is $239,900 and the average looks like this two-bedroom, one-bath, 900-square-foot, white-painted brick vintage 1900 in Falmouth.
- In Mississippi, the median list price is $188,900 (it's one of just a handful of states with average single-family home prices lower than Georgia). The average looks like this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath stone cottage on a wooded acre in Oxford.
In the Peach State, the average house has a list price of $265,000. And while that money barely buys a 500-square-foot condo in San Francisco or Boston, in Georgia, you can get quite a bit of house, like this 2,244-square-foot house with three bedrooms and two baths in Marietta.
And don't worry about missing out on amenities: this "average" house is anything but average:
Built in 1985, the charming, two-story traditional sits on a 6,011-square-foot lot and is a short walk to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
Complete with island, granite counters, built-in convection oven and a faux brick backsplash, the kitchen has been completely renovated.
The living room is spacious and includes a fireplace and, like the rest of the home, double-pane windows.
The dining room is spacious and formal and features built-ins and an always-desirable window seat.
The charming sunroom would be considered a luxury in most states. Here, it's just another affordable extra.
