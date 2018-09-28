Every month, Netflix announces all the titles coming to and leaving the streaming service.
» RELATED: Here are all the movies, TV shows leaving Netflix in October
And in October, fans of “Making a Murderer” will get a chance to watch the second installment of the docuseries. You can also expect movies like “V for Vendetta” and “The Shining,” plus stand-up specials from Adam Sandler and Ron White.
Enjoy Hasan Minhaj’s “Homecoming King” special? His new show, “Patriot Act” hits the streaming service on Oct. 28.
Here are all the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in October 2018:
October 1
- The Shining (1980)
- Angel Eyes (2001)
- Anger Management (2003)
- Billy Madison (1995)
- Black Dynamite (2009)
- Blade (1998)
- Blade II (2002)
- Blazing Saddles (1974)
- Empire Records (1995)
- Gotham (Season 4)
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain (2011)
- Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny (2010)
- Must Love Dogs (2005)
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship (2018)
- Mystic River (2003)
- New York Minute (2004)
- Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
- Pay It Forward (2000)
- Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
- Rumble in the Bronx (1995)
- She’s Out of My League (2010)
- Sommersby (1993)
- The Dead Pool (1988)
- The Devil’s Advocate (1997)
- The Green Mile (1999)
- The Lake House (2006)
- The NeverEnding Story (1984)
- V for Vendetta (2005)
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
» RELATED: Top 68 grossing films shot in Georgia since 2008
October 2
- Joe Rogan: Strange Times (2018)
- ManEater (Season 7)
- Monty Python: The Meaning of Live (2014)
- Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979)
October 3
- Truth or Dare (2018)
October 4
- Creeped Out (Season 1)
- The Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008)
- Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode Netflix Original
October 5
- Big Mouth (Season 2)
- Dancing Queen
- ELITE
- Malevolent (2017)
- Private Life
- Super Monsters Save Halloween
- Super Monsters (Season 2)
- The Rise of Phoenixes
- YG Future Strategy Office
October 6
- Little Things (2016)
October 8
- Disney’s Sofia the First (Season 4)
- Mo Amer: The Vagabond
» RELATED: VIDEO: How to uncover Netflix’s 76,000 secret categories
October 9
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Part 4)
October 10
- 22 July
- Pacto de Sangue (Season 1)
October 11
- Salt Fat Acid Heat (Season 1)
- Schitt’s Creek (Season 4)
October 12
- The Haunting of Hill House
- Apostle
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
- FightWorld
- ReMastered
- The Kindergarten Teacher
- Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
- Feminists: What were they thinking?
- Tarzan and Jane (Season 2)
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 2)
October 15
- Octonauts (Season 4)
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments
October 16
- Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up
October 19
- Accidentally in Love
- Ask the Doctor
- Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.
- Derren Brown: Sacrifice
- Distrito salvaje
- Gnome Alone
- Haunted
- Hip-Hop Evolution (Season 2)
- Illang: The Wolf Brigade
- Larva Island
- Making a Murderer (Part 2)
- Marvel’s Daredevil (Season 3)
- The Night Comes For Us
- Wanderlust
» RELATED: Here’s how to opt out of those new Netflix ads
October 21
- Robozuna
October 23
- Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh
October 24
- Bodyguard (Season 1)
October 25
- Great News (Season 2)
October 26
- Been So Long
- Castlevania (Season 2)
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 1)
- Dovlatov
- Jefe
- Shirkers
- Terrorism Close Calls
October 27
- Girl from Nowhere
October 28
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Season 1: Episode 1)
October 30
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrious Geocentric Theory
- The Degenerates
October 31
- Goldie & Bear (Season 2)
- GUN CITY
To stay updated on the Netflix movies and shows coming and leaving soon, visit whats-on-netflix.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}