0 Gillette under fire for calling out ‘toxic masculinity' in new commercial

Gillette launched its “The Best a Man Can Be” tagline 30 years ago, and is acknowledging now that times have changed.

But, the company states on its website, “turn on the news today and it’s easy to believe that men are not at their best.”

So Gillette, a subsidiary of Proctor & Gamble, released a commercial that calls out bullying, sexual harassment and toxic masculinity.

The ad challenges the “boys will be boys” excuse for male behavior and encourages men to set an example for their sons.

“(A)s a company that encourages men to be their best, we have a responsibility to make sure we are promoting positive, attainable, inclusive and healthy versions of what it means to be a man,” reads the statement on Gillette’s website.

The ad was met with mixed reactions on social media, from support to outrage.

The fact so many men here are genuinely offended by a commercial that isn't even targeting them in specific but rather how SOME men CAN act and how that itself is problematic is a perfect example of why commercials like these are needed sometimes. It's okay, it's not about you. — Kevyn King (@Kevyn_King13) January 14, 2019

Well done Gillette. Well done. For the haters out there, ask yourself why. This may not be an ad about shaving, but it's a bold challenge in a rapidly changing society. #TheBestMenCanBe — Sue Fowler (@SueFow6961) January 15, 2019

This is exactly right. So impressed that you did this. — Deborah Blum (@deborahblum) January 15, 2019

My brother just shared this with me. I am so proud — Melody Chadamoyo (@heartpassionins) January 15, 2019

Some said they were insulted by the company’s stance on men.

🤣 I've been using Gillette products for my hairy Canadian beast legs for eons!! 😳 No more. Guess I'm rocking the silky fur now for winter! 😉☺️❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/OPF7zNL9rP — Patricia Maxwell (@RacyKona11) January 15, 2019

For God's sake. I'm telling the 3 men in my house your product will NOT be my home ever again. All three are fine men, 2 are rough Marines that sacrifice so you can insult masculinity. You can fuck right off with that. — Steph (@steph93065) January 14, 2019

Well that's pretty insulting… does @Gillette honestly think that real men have to be told what to teach their sons. May be time to look for a new razor. — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 15, 2019

Wow, this is THE BEST commercial promoting Dollar Shave Club that I've ever seen! Well done!#GilletteOutOfTouch#GetWokeGoBroke#SJWSickness#DollarShaveClubForTheWin — Corey Martinson (@Txqball82) January 15, 2019

"We expected debate — discussion is necessary. For every negative reaction we've seen many positive reactions, people calling the effort courageous, timely, smart, and much-needed," a spokesperson for Gillette told CNBC via email. "At the end of the day, sparking conversation is what matters. This gets people to pay attention to the topic and encourages them to consider taking action to make a difference."

The company said that, as part of the campaign, it will donate $1 million a year for the next three years to nonprofit organizations in the United States that inspire, educate and “help men of all ages achieve their personal “best” and become role models for the next generation.”



