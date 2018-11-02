0 Feel the chill: 7 of Atlanta's best places to ice skate

Sure, you can spend your holiday season ice skating at one of the many indoor rinks around Atlanta, but would it really fill you with holiday cheer?

Nothing beats the experience of feeling the crisp air surrounded by twinkling lights as you glide across an outdoor skating rink. Thankfully, Atlanta has a variety of ways to get the optimal outdoor ice skating experience.

Delight in one of the best open-air ice skating rinks in Atlanta this holiday season:

The Rink at Mall of Georgia. 3333 Buford Drive, Buford.

www.simon.com/mall/mall-of-georgia/stream/the-rink-6014387

This new amenity has been open since Oct. 3 but will be closed Mon.-Fri. Oct. 29-Nov. 2 so they can install and decorate a towering 56 foot Christmas Tree. That’’s taller than most telephone poles! It’s located in the Village, which is the Mall’s outdoor event space.

Open from Oct. 3, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019.

Hours:

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday

4:30-11 p.m. Friday

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

Pricing:

$5 for adults, 3$ 12 and under, includes skates. Everybody skates for $2 on Tuesdays, check their web site for another discount.

SKATE Atlantic Station

SKATE Atlantic Station. Atlantic Station. 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta. 404-410-4010.

www.atlanticstation.com

SKATE Atlantic Station, Atlanta's largest outdoor, open-air ice rink, opens its gate to the public for the 2018 season on Nov. 17. Surrounded by twinkling lights and glowing ambiance, this 10,000-square-foot rink really sets the tone for the holidays.

Open from Nov. 17, 2018 to Jan. 21, 2019.

Hours:

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday

12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Noon - 9 p.m. Sunday

Holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas & New Year’s Day) 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.





Pricing:

$15 for adults, $12 seniors and kids 12 and under

$10 Active Military

$45 Season Pass

Ice Rink at Sugar Hill

Ice Rink at Sugar Hill. 5039 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-554-7506. www.haidrink.com

Experience an old-fashioned holiday tradition at the Ice Rink at Sugar Hill, located right behind Sugar Hill City Hall. This covered "real" ice rink does not allow speed skating, making it perfect for families with young children, and also offers rink amenities, like concessions, skating aids and more.

Open Nov. 2, 2018 to Feb. 10, 2019.

Hours vary, call for current information.

Pricing: $12 for adults, $10 for children 8 and under, large group discounts available.

Astor Rink at St. Regis Hotel. St. Regis Atlanta. 88 West Paces Ferry Road. 404-563-7797. www.stregisatlanta.com.

For a grand skating experience that really delivers, glide across the Astor Rink at St. Regis, which features a backdrop of holiday music, festive decor and a covered rink surrounded by glimmering lights. After skating, warm yourself with a cup of traditional hot cocoa and s'mores onsite.

Open Nov. 23, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019.

Hours:

Noon- 8 p.m. Friday

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Starting Dec. 17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday

11 a.m.-5p.m. Christmas Day:

Pricing:

$30 per hour for adults, $18 per hour for children ages 13 and under, includes skate rental.

Reservations required.

Avalon on Ice

Avalon on Ice. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-1000, www.experienceavalon.com.

With a Rockefeller-inspired outdoor ice rink featuring a stunning display of lights, holiday decor and a visit from Santa Claus himself, Avalon on Ice takes the cake for creating a perfect holiday atmosphere. Visit on opening day, and you'll even get to see the Lighting of Avalon.

Open Nov. 18, 2018 to Jan. 21, 2019.

Hours:

3 - 10 p.m. Monday through Friday

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday

Holiday hours:

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 19 - 23, Dec. 21 through Jan. 4 and Jan. 21

Pricing: $18 for adults, $14 for children ages 9 and under, group rates available, includes skate rental.

Ponce City Market Skate the Sky. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530. www.skylineparkatlanta.com.

If you want to feel on top of the world while you ice skate, you'll want to experience Ponce City Market Skate the Sky, the newest ice skating addition in Atlanta. Perched up on the Rooftop Terrace, this unique rink is conveniently located right next to the Nine Mile Station beer garden and Skyline Park.

Open Nov. 23, 2018 to Jan. 15, 2019

Hours:

Noon-9 p.m. Sunday

3 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

3 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

The rink is only for 21 and older after 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Pricing: $10 for adults, $7 for children for admission to The Roof, $15 for 60 minutes of ice skating including skates. Roof reservations available through Tock.

Olde Town On Ice. Olde Town Pavilion. 949 South Main St., Conyers. 678-374-7655. www.icedays.com.

Located at Olde Town Pavilion in Conyers, this "real" ice rink features both covered and uncovered sections with views of the surrounding gardens. With full concessions, including hot cocoa, skating aids and other amenities, your family can truly enjoy an old-fashioned ice skating experience at this outdoor rink.

Open Nov. 16, 2018 to Feb. 24, 2019.

Hours:

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday



Thurs. - Sun hours vary. The rink will be closed for private parties some nights so check the calendar.

Pricing: $10, includes skate rental.

