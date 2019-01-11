If you missed out on scoring a 27-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese from Costco — it sold out in about a day — don’t worry. The retailer has lots of other goods in its “emergency food supply” line.
Prices range from $59.99 for a 20 pound bucket of Chef's Banquet food storage basics to $6,000 for a Nutristore 1-year premium food kit with 36,000 servings.
Here are three of our favorites from Costco’s bucket-o-food arsenal:
Mountain House 4-day emergency food supply bucket
With its variety and number of servings (28), this bucket is perfect to keep at the house in case of a power outage, or even better to take camping. Each pouch has a 30 year taste guarantee.
Each $69.99 bucket includes:
- (2) pouches of Mountain House Rice & Chicken (three 1-cup servings per pouch)
- (2) pouches of Mountain House Chicken Teriyaki with Rice (2 1/2, 1-cup servings per pouch)
- (2) pouches of Mountain House Lasagna with Meat Sauce (2 1/2, 1¼-cup servings per pouch)
- (2) pouches of Mountain House Chili Mac with Beef (2 1/2, 1-cup servings per pouch)
- (2) pouches of Mountain House Scrambled Eggs with Bacon (1 1/2, 3/4 -cup servings per pouch)
- (2) pouches of Mountain House Breakfast Skillet (Two 1-cup servings per pouch)
Mountain House 30-day outdoor adventure meal pack
This pack has many of the same offerings as above, but nearly 10 times the number of servings (204). For $479.99, you get 84 pouches for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Each pouch has a 30 year taste guarantee. Just add water.
Nutristore 1-year premium food kit
If you have a lot of people to feed, this is the kit to buy. Yes, it costs $5,999.99, but that breaks down to 17 cents per serving.
This massive kit includes grains, gruits, vegetables, proteins and dairy, with a 25 year shelf life on the freeze-dried foods.
Here’s what you’ll get:
- (72) Hard White Wheat (30 year shelf life)
- (72) White Rice (30 year shelf life)
- (72) Elbow Macaroni Pasta (25 year shelf life)
- (72) Instant Rotini Pasta (25 year shelf life)
- (42) Instant Pinto Bean Flakes (30 year shelf life)
- (36) Instant Black Beans (30 year shelf life)
- (36) Instant Lentils (30 year shelf life)
- (36) Instant Milk (25 year shelf life)
- (36) Dehydrated Potatoes (25 year shelf life)
- (16) Beef TVP (10 year shelf life)
- (16) Chicken TVP (10 year shelf life)
- (12) Freeze-dried Corn (25 year shelf life)
- (8) Freeze-dried Broccoli (25 year shelf life)
- (8) Freeze-dried Green Beans (25 year shelf life)
- (8) Dehydrated Apples (25 year shelf lif)
- (8) Butter Powder (5 year shelf life)
- (8) White Sugar (30 year shelf life)
- (8) Brown Sugar (10 year shelf life)
- (6) Dehydrated Carrots (10 year shelf life)
- (6) Freeze-dried Bananas (25 year shelf life)
- (6) Freeze-dried Raspberries (25 year shelf life)
- (6) Freeze-dried Strawberries (25 year shelf life)
- (4) Freeze-dried Onions (25 year shelf life)
- (2) Chicken Bouillon (5 year shelf life)
- (2) Shortening Powder (3 year shelf life)
- (2) Iodized Salt (30 year shelf life)
Bonus item
Because life can’t be all about freeze-dried food, order a tub of Nutella hazelnut spread to complete your supplies. The 6.6 pound bucket costs $21.99.
» 6 of Atlanta's best bowls of macaroni and cheese
» Atlanta Mayor Bottoms’ mac and cheese becomes the talk of Twitter
The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}