0 Chris Evans bids farewell to Captain America, and Twitter can't take it

Actor Chris Evans sent a tweet Thursday morning that had Marvel fans and Twitter feeling all the feels.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2005, playing Johnny Storm in “Fantastic Four.” It’s been his portrayal of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, that has left its mark on fans’ hearts, however.

Even his fellow Marvel actors tweeted reaction to the news.

“I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference,” Ryan Reynolds, who plays the title role in the “Deadpool” movies, tweeted.

Evans has spent a lot of time in Atlanta and Georgia. “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and the upcoming “Avengers 4,” among other movies, were filmed here. He also spent much of the spring and summer of 2015 here filming “Gifted,” which was released last year.

The actor suggested last year that his time wielding the vibranium shield would be ending after the latest “Avengers” movie, which is slated to open next year.

"My contract is up," he said during a visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Cap survived Thanos’ destruction in “Infinity War,” but numerous fan theories have the first Avenger dying in the newest movie.

And if Thursday’s reaction is any indication, there will be very few dry eyes in theaters next April.

#ThankYouChrisEvans

We'll never forget you as the best Captain of the history...We're all crying... GOODBYE CAP😢❤🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/S8xrGeXFG5 — Arianna (@Arianna64659118) October 5, 2018

