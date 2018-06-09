0 Bonnaroo: Paramore (finally) plays festival; pays tribute to Anthony Bourdain

It's hard to believe that Paramore and Bonnaroo’s paths didn’t cross until this year.

Bonnaroo began its reign as one of America’s premier music festivals in 2002, in the middle Tennessee town of Manchester. Paramore was formed just one year later, roughly 45 minutes down the road in Franklin.

On Friday, these two international names finally converged.

More Bonnaroo: Complete coverage is here

“Well, this is Bonnaroo! This is it,” frontwoman Hayley Williams said, after basking in a long ovation from their audience.

“This is what they were telling us about all those years. Right in our backyard, and we never came to see you. I’m so sorry! Thanks for waiting!”

Well, if Paramore was going to hold off on their Bonnaroo bow, 2018 may have been the best year for them to finally take the plunge. Their 2017 album After Laughter found them trading their trademark pop-punk sound for a funky, worldly indie-pop style, which is right up Bonnaroo’s alley.

On top of that, the college set of 2018 that’s now at Bonnaroo were clearly once the teenagers that adored Paramore’s precocious, punky early fare. That was immediately evident from the roar that greeted That’s What You Get, off their breakout 2007 album, Riot!

The vibe was similarly cathartic for tunes like 2009’s Ignorance and 2013’s Ain’t It Fun — the band’s biggest pop hit to date.

More 'Roo concert reviews: Sheryl Crow | Tyler Childers | Muse | Sturgill Simpson

Speaking of catharsis, Williams had to note that After Laughter was indeed born out of “hard times” for her and her bandmates, and touched on the suicide of chef, TV host and author Anthony Bourdain.

“We live in a really strange time, and it’s very dark,” she said.

“Every day you wake up, and you don’t know what the news is gonna be. And most of the time it’s not great. This morning, it was really hard yet again to wake up and see another suicide in the entertainment industry, but most of all just in the human race. We’re all people coexisting, or we should be, just trying to get through. And I want you to take one moment to be present enough to realize that you’re surrounded by people that you may never see again, but for some reason, we all came here today.”

From there — after Williams revealed that she’d be part of tonight’s “Superjam” tribute to Tom Petty — the Bonnaroo audience came together to revel in the remainder of the set, which closed with the band’s recent single, Rose Colored Boy.