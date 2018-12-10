When it comes to entertainment, cost and safety, Atlanta ranks among the best cities in the United States to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
That’s according to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub, for which analysts compared the country’s 100 most populated cities across three key dimensions (entertainment and food; costs and safety and accessibility) using 28 relevant metrics, such as legality of fireworks, events per capita, average ticket price for New Year’s Eve parties and DUI-related fatalities.
Of the 100 cities on the list, New York and Los Angeles rounded out the top two, though New York ranked dead last in affordability.
The worst on the list? Garland, Texas.
Atlanta emerged third overall.
Here’s more on how the city fared:
- Overall rank: 3
- Entertainment and food: 4
- Costs: 51
- Safety and accessibility: 93
- Legality of fireworks: 1
- New Year’s Eve events per capita: 5
- Restaurants per capita: 9
- Luxury shopping and gourmet-food stores per capita: 9
- Nightlife options per capita: 10
- Music venues per capita: 11
- Walkability: 34
- Average price per New Year’s Eve party ticket: 44
- Lowest price for three-star hotel room on New Year’s Eve: 53
Despite Atlanta’s low rank in safety and accessibility, the city boasts plenty of food, fun and fireworks to solidify its rank as one of the best New Year’s Eve destinations.
With 45 percent of Americans planning to celebrate with family this year, the city’s kid-friendly #NYE2019 events at Fernbank Museum of Natural History or the Children’s Museum of Atlanta offer early countdowns, music and fireworks shows.
Whether you opt for the traditional Peach Drop or prefer an evening of comedy with your on-the-house glass of bubbly, there’s plenty to do.
Explore the full WalletHub ranking at wallethub.com.
