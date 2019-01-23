Calling all beer connoisseurs: Atlanta was just named the best city in the world for craft beer snobs in TripSavvy’s list of Where to Go in 2019, compiled by the popular site’s travel editors just in time for the host city’s upcoming Super Bowl.
According to TripSavvy editors, who combed through the site’s Editors’ Choice Awards analysis of 60,000 hotels, restaurants and attractions around the world, Atlanta earned the title thanks to its 20-plus breweries, five of which were previously recognized in its Editor’s Choice Awards. The site also named the best cities for plant moms, for history buffs, sports fans, brunch enthusiasts and more.
Georgia’s oldest brewery — Atlanta Brewing Company (formerly Red Brick Brewing) — features nearly 20 beers on tap, including an IPA ode to Hartsfield-Jackson, the world’s busiest airport. Other notables include SweetWater Brewing, Monday Night Brewing and Decatur’s Three Taverns Brewery.
For beer lovers in town for the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, have your pick from the stadium’s 1,264 taps and selections, including a half-dozen Georgia craft brands, like Wild Heaven Beer’s ATL Pale Ale.
“But what may be the best news of all is the pricing, which starts with a 12-ounce domestic draft for $5, and tops out at a 20-ounce premium draft or 16-ounce premium can for $9,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
For folks itching for food and drink specials outside the stadium, Second Self Beer Co. is hosting a watch party with local beer, food and cigars; City Tap’s Super Bowl party will feature NFL Hall of Famers, an open beer and wine bar and all-you-can-eat dishes; and both Sweet Auburn BBQ and Taco Mac will have beers on tap. Find more Super Bowl 53 watch parties at Atlanta’s bars and restaurants.
