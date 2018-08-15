0 Atlanta, just chill out with these 10 most relaxing spas around town

Imagine yourself relaxing in complete and absolute tranquility —a little hard to do when you've spent all afternoon in Atlanta traffic.

Take your mind off the bumper-to-bumper madness for a moment and find peace of mind again at some of the area's most relaxing spas.

These are some of Atlanta's best spas to help you feel refreshed and rejuvenated again.

Bliss Spa. 188 14th St. NE, Atlanta 404-724-2570.

Offers a full range of classic and targeted massage therapies, including the 105 minute-long Blissage Massage with a warm wax foot wrap, and so many facial options you'll leave looking and feeling years younger. Bliss also offers salt rub treatments, dry brushing, laser hair removal, waxing and nail care.

Exhale Spa. 1065 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-720-5000.

Pick out the perfect massage for your needs at Exhale, which features Deep Tissue, Flow, Fusion, Shiatsu, Sports, Thai Stretch, Prenatal and Reflexology massage treatments. If you need a little more smoothing and soothing, try out their Glow Body Scrub, Magical Facial or Reiki.

The Spa at Chateau Élan. 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton. 678-425-0900.

You'll feel pampered like never before with specialty treatments like the Coconut Pudding Pop Seasonal Ritual, which exfoliates and hydrates your entire body with coconut milk and honey. Experience the soothing euphoria of the Château Elite Hot Stone Massage, where muscle tension and stress melts away courtesy of a Swedish massage with soothing heated stones.

Mandarin Oriental Atlanta. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995 7500.

At Mandarin Oriental, you don't just have a massage or treatment, you experience a journey. With package options that include up to 105 minutes of essential oil-infused cleansing, exfoliating, toning and massaging, your body and your mind will thank you.

Natural Body Spa and Shop 1675 Cumberland Pkwy Suite 410, Smyrna. 770-437-0780.

Stay for the day when you select from the many spa packages available at Natural Body Spa and Shop. The Deluxe Spa Day last 4 hours and features a Natural Body Signature Massage, Rest and Renew Body Therapy, hand and foot treatment, Natural Body Facial and even includes a healthy and delicious spa lunch.

Remède Spa at St. Regis. 88 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-563-7680.

The decadent spa services available at Remède will make it difficult to leave, especially after you experience one of their signature massages or body treatments. Combine a Remède Customized Massage, hot stone treatment and Remède Customized Body Polish for a truly relaxing afternoon.

Spa Sydell. 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Atlanta. 404-255-7727.

Along with soaks, wraps and body polishes, Spa Sydell also offers a full selection of massage treatments, facials, hair removal and even airbrush tanning. You might go in feeling sallow and tired, but after a soak, scrub, massage and airbrush tan, you'll leave looking and feeling like a million bucks.

Buckhead Grand Spa. 3338 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-816-451.

After enjoying Buckhead Grand Spa's luxurious and therapeutic Aromatherapy Massage, try out their Anti-Cellulite Body Twist, which includes a customized body treatment mask and specialized massage to reduce the appearance of cellulite in targeted areas.

Respire Massage and Spa. 923 Collier Road NW, Atlanta. 678-653-3107.

Feel the stress and pain in your muscles fade away with one of Respire's massages. Along with massage treatments like the Swe-Thai, Swedish and Deep Tissue, they also offer Ashiastu Deep Feet Bar Therapy, which uses foot pressure to deliver an unforgettable massage.

AYA Medical Spa. 2130 Avalon Blvd. Alpharetta. 678-534-5035.

The AYA Medical Spa isn't just known for their unbelievably soothing and customizable facials, they can also take care of any aging woes you may have. Other services include skin tightening and resurfacing, peels, fillers, Latisse, laser hair removal and Botox.

Do you need the full spa-day treatment that includes a little bit of everything? This spa offers a guest-centric, therapeutic experience.

